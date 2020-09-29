Lamar Jackson Says Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Are Ravens' 'Kryptonite'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is unbelievable.

Unless he's playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City defeated Jackson's Baltimore Ravens 34-20 in Monday's AFC showdown at M&T Bank Stadium, which NFL on CBS noted knocked the reigning MVP's record against the Chiefs to 0-3 as a starter.

He is 21-3 as a starter against everyone else in the regular season and playoffs.

Jackson said the Chiefs are the Ravens' "kryptonite" after the game, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Sometimes the other quarterback is just better, and that was the case for Jackson on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. By comparison, Jackson threw for 97 yards and one score while adding 83 yards on nine carries.

It wasn't just that Mahomes threw for four touchdowns but how he did it that stood out. One came on an underhanded shovel pass to Anthony Sherman, while another came on a trick play to a wide-open offensive tackle Eric Fisher. He also dropped a perfect pass over the defense to Tyreek Hill and found Mecole Hardman on a deep ball.

On the other side, Baltimore's run-first offense is not designed to come back from multiple scores down.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted the Ravens have never come back from more than eight points behind with Jackson under center and are now 0-10 when they are trailing at halftime since drafting him in 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is no wonder, then, that Kansas City is the team's "kryptonite." Baltimore is not designed to keep up with the sheer explosiveness of the Chiefs offense and instead wins games by controlling the clock and running through the opposition with Jackson mixing in timely passes.

That clearly isn't the formula against Mahomes.