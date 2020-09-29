NFL Picks Week 4: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over-Under Lines and Predictions

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are projected to have yet another outstanding offensive performance in Week 4.

The NFC North side's clash with the Atlanta Falcons was assigned the largest over-under total in the set of 15 games.

Green Bay put up a league high 122 points in the first three weeks and could be in line for another high total Monday night at Lambeau Field against an 0-3 team that has conceded the most points in the NFL.

The opening game on the Week 4 slate is expected to reside on the opposite end of the scoring spectrum.

Both the Denver Broncos and New York Jets have struggled to find offensive consistency for different reasons over the last two weeks.

While an over-under of 40 may be easily attainable for most teams, it could be a struggle for both sides to eclipse that total Thursday night.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Thursday, October 1

Denver (-2.5) at New York Jets (8:20 p.m., NFL Network) (Over/Under: 40)

Sunday, October 4

Baltimore (-13.5) at Washington (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis (-2.5) at Chicago (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 47.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Pittsburgh (-1) at Tennessee (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 47)

Arizona (-3.5) at Carolina (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 52)

Cleveland at Dallas (-4.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55)

Minnesota at Houston (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)

New Orleans (-4) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)

Seattle (-6.5) at Miami (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13) (4:05 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 47.5)

New England at Kansas City (-7) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo (-3) at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 52.5)

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-6) (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 45)

Monday, October 5

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7) (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 58)

All Times ET; odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Predictions

Atlanta at Green Bay (Over 58)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The largest over-under total of the season has been set for the clash of the best scoring offense against the worst scoring defense.

Green Bay is coming off its most impressive performance of the young season in which it scored 37 points on the road at New Orleans without Davante Adams on the field.

Without Adams, Aaron Rodgers delivered three touchdown passes to Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.

Rodgers has 887 passing yards, nine touchdowns, zero interceptions and a completion percentage of 67.

He could significantly increase those totals Monday night versus an Atlanta defense that conceded over 430 total yards in each of the last two weeks.

Atlanta was gashed for back-to-back 300-yard passing performances by Dallas and Chicago. One more yard through the air from Seattle in Week 1 would have made that three in a row.

The main difference between Week 4 and Atlanta's previous two games is it may not have a chance to get out to a commanding lead. Atlanta held halftime leads over Dallas and Chicago before falling flat in the second half.

If the Falcons have to chase the lead, they are more than capable of doing so with Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley leading the push.

Ridley owns 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Hayden Hurst has chipped in with 111 yards and two scores to complement Ridley, Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

When the full list of player prop bets gets released, Ridley should be the first target since he has proven to be one of the most consistent targets in the NFL.

The other prop to target should be Aaron Jones touchdowns. The Green Bay running back has five total scores, four on the ground and one through the air, to open the campaign.

Denver at New York Jets (Under 40)

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Broncos and Jets have combined to score more than 20 points once in the first three weeks.

That total occurred in Week 2 for Denver, when Jeff Driskel led a comeback against Pittsburgh in relief of the injured Drew Lock.

Driskel failed to follow up that outing with a convincing performance in Week 3 against Tampa Bay, as he totaled 176 passing yards against Tampa Bay. That led to Denver calling on Brett Rypien to attempt to provide a spark in the second half.

Denver head coach Vic Fangio said it would be "unrealistic" for Blake Bortles to make his team debut Thursday night, per DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla, which means Driskel or Rypien will start Thursday.

Since the Broncos' quarterback play has been unconvincing since Drew Lock got hurt and they did not trust Driskel for a full game, it appears as though they will struggle to generate much offensive momentum on short rest at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets managed to score 37 points in three weeks and have not eclipsed the 300-yard mark as a team in a single game.

In most situations against the Jets in 2020, you can predict an opponent will put up a high number of points, like Indianapolis did in Week 3, but Denver's offensive incompetence could be the outlier to that trend.

One of the few ways the over could actually hit is if either defense sets up a short field for the offense off turnovers.

Both offenses have committed five turnovers in 2020 and each of them had multiple giveaways in Week 3.

But until either unit proves it can find the end zone on a consistent basis, you have to think we will see one of the lowest scoring games of the young season.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.