Jay Johnstone, 2-Time World Series Champion, Dies from COVID-19 Complications

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jay Johnstone died Saturday at the age of 74.

His daughter, Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone, confirmed the news, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Johnstone suffered from dementia and died of complications stemming from COVID-19.

"COVID was the one thing he couldn't fight," his daughter said. "It's really kind of shocking."

Johnstone played from 1966 through 1985 for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

He finished his career with a .267/.329/.394 slash line, 102 home runs and 531 RBI and won a World Series crown in 1978 with the Yankees and 1981 with the Dodgers.

Johnstone also worked as a color commentator for both the Yankees and Phillies following his playing career.

He is survived by his daughter, wife Mary Jayne Johnstone, sister Sandy Clairmont and son-in-law Ryan Dudasik.