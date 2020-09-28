DWTS Episode 3: Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis Highlights, Results

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

Johnny Weir and Vernon Davis advanced to the fourth week of Dancing with the Stars in the show's 29th season.

Weir and Davis received enough votes to avoid being in the bottom two teams.

The sports contingent from this year's season fell by a third following last week's episode. Former NBA star Charles Oakley and dance partner Emma Slater were sent packing after tying for the lowest overall score.

That left Davis and Weir vying for the title of last athlete standing.

Disney films were the overarching theme for Monday's show. Each contestant performed a number based around a famous Disney movie.

Davis and Peta Murgatroyd danced to "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end stands 6'3" and might have set the record as the world's tallest candlestick.

They made a solid impression on the judges, earning an overall score of 22.

Weir paired with Britt Stewart on "Reflection" from Mulan.

The duo had a somewhat sluggish start, receiving 18s on each of their first two dances. Weir and Stewart might be a forced to be reckoned with after watching their score climb to 24 on Monday.