NFL Week 4 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

Week 4 closes the first quarter of the 2020 season. Several teams have developed a clear identity through three weeks while other squads need to define roster strengths and weaknesses.

We'll see some intriguing matchups in the upcoming slate of games. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, two playoff teams from the previous campaign, will battle to avoid an 0-4 start. The loser of that contest probably won't make it back to the postseason.

In a game between undefeated clubs, the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will play at Nissan Stadium in the 1 p.m. ET slot.

Let's sort out every Week 4 contest with a score prediction. For bettors and those in pick'em pools, we'll also dive into some advice for selections against the spread and outright winners.

Week 4 Score Predictions

Thursday, October 1

Denver Broncos (-3) at New York Jets: Broncos 20, Jets 16

Sunday, October 4

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: Bills 31, Raiders 24

Indianapolis Colts (2.5) at Chicago Bears: Bears 23, Colts 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-3): Bengals 30, Jaguars 26

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (-4): Cowboys 28, Browns 23

New Orleans Saints (-4) at Detroit Lions: Lions 34, Saints 31

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5) at Tennessee Titans: Steelers 31, Titans 28

Seattle Seahawks (6.5) at Miami Dolphins: Seahawks 33, Dolphins 24

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5): Buccaneers 28, Chargers 20

Baltimore Ravens (-13.5) at Washington Football Team: Ravens 38, Washington 17

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers: Cardinals 35, Panthers 23

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans (-3.5): Texans 34, Vikings 30

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-12): Rams 38, Giants 21

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5): Chiefs 31, Patriots 24

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5): 49ers 23, Eagles 21

Monday, October 5

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-7.5): Packers 37, Falcons 27

Matchup Advice

Best Pick for Survivor Pools: Los Angeles Rams over New York Giants

After a 9-7 season, the Los Angeles Rams went into the 2020 campaign with little buzz. They traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans and released running back Todd Gurley, which raised some questions about the offense.

Yet, head coach Sean McVay has figured out a way to average 29.7 points per game. Darrell Henderson Jr. looks like a lead ball-carrier, recording 35 rush attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp continues to blossom into a top-notch wideout, hauling in 18 of his 21 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Despite a loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Rams seem like a viable playoff contender with a high-octane offense. They're going against a New York Giants squad without running back Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) that just lost 36-9 to the San Francisco 49ers who had backup quarterback Nick Mullens start for Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain).

As the winless Giants prepare to travel across the country, choose the Rams as your lock to win this week.

Best Pick Against the Spread: Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Chicago Bears

As of Monday 11:30 p.m. ET, the line gives the Indianapolis Colts 2.5 points—go with the Chicago Bears in this spot.

Following a head-scratching season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts rebounded to outscore the Vikings and New York Jets 64-18. Let's review those victories in context.

The Vikings and Jets are winless. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't look quite comfortable in the offense. He's thrown for 794 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Jacoby Brissett took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout victory.

With only 11 quarters in a new system, Rivers will face a top-10 scoring defense that's allowed just two passing touchdowns through three games. Rookie second-round running back Jonathan Taylor will need to put the offense on his back for a win. That's a tough task for a first-year player averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Last week, the Bears benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for Nick Foles. The latter brought the team back from a 26-10 deficit. He'll start against Indianapolis. The Colts have allowed the fewest yards and rank No. 2 in defensive scoring, so Chicago will also struggle to move the ball.

This game will turn into a slugfest with few scoring opportunities. The final results could come down to a field goal either way, though the Bears are an intriguing pick to win outright at home.

Upset Pick of the Week: New Orleans Saints (-4) at Detroit Lions

The New Orleans Saints went into the 2020 season as a trendy Super Bowl pick. Now, they sit at 1-2 with back-to-back losses. This club's slide may continue into Week 4.

Without Michael Thomas, the Saints offense scored 30 points against the Green Bay Packers in a loss. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star wideout is "eyeing" a return in Week 4. Even if he plays, don't expect him to suit up at 100 percent three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Nevertheless, the Saints offense isn't the issue—the defense ranks 27th in scoring and allowed 34 and 37 points in the last two outings. The Detroit Lions welcomed lead wide receiver Kenny Golladay back to the lineup Sunday. He caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions offense should put up more points with Golladay back in the groove. Surprisingly, the defense held Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to 23 points on the road.

This matchup projects as a scoring shootout with one team earning the victory on the final drive. If Thomas doesn't suit up, take Detroit at home in an upset. With him in some capacity, the Lions should still cover the spread.