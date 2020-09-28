NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Prop Odds and Predictions for Lightning vs. Stars

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't lost back-to-back games this postseason, and if they can keep their 6-0 streak of rebounds alive, they will take home the Stanley Cup on Monday night.

After an overtime victory in Game 4 thanks to a goal from Kevin Shattenkirk gave the Lightning a 3-1 series lead, the Dallas Stars rallied behind Corey Perry in double overtime in Game 5 to close in on Tampa with just two games left to play.

Here's what to know about Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, which gets underway Monday.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6

When: Monday, Sept. 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Odds (via DraftKings)

Money Line: Tampa Bay -167 (bet $100 to win $160), Dallas +145 (bet $100 to win $245)

Puck Line: Dallas +1.5, -195 (bet $100 to win $152)

Total Goals: Over 5 -143 (bet $100 to win $170), Under 5 +118 (bet $100 to win $218)

Prop Bets

DraftKings gives Nikita Kucherov the best chance to score at all in Game 6, with +175 odds to score and +1000 to score the first or last goal after he set the Lightning's franchise record for most points in a postseason back in Game 2. His teammate Brayden Point, who leads the league in postseason goals with 13, carries +185 odds to score at all and sits at +1050 to score the first or last goal of the series.

Joe Pavelski is listed as the best chance for the Stars, with the veteran forward at +235 to score and +1300 to start or end the scoring Monday night. The Wisconsin native set the record for most postseason goals by a player born in the United States after he potted one in Dallas' 3-2 double-overtime Game 5 victory.

For a full list of prop bets, click here.

Prediction

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 3

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final has seen at least five goals, with nine scored in the Lightning's 5-4 overtime victory in Game 4 after seven were potted in Tampa's 5-2 win in Game 3. With everything on the line, a strong offensive push will result in a high-scoring game again, and it's an easy bet to take the over when it comes to total goals.

The Lightning's Game 5 loss in extra frames came the day after an overtime victory. Tampa Bay was tired, and had no incentive to keep up the fight knowing they had the cushion of a 3-1 lead to fall back on. But with a full day off heading into Game 6, pucks will be flying toward Stars goalie Anton Khudobin from everywhere on Tampa's talented lineup. Even without Steven Stamkos, who has missed the entire postseason save for less than three minutes—and a goal—in Game 3, Kucherov and Point can lead an offense that will challenge Dallas.

Khudobin hasn't quit, with a 14-9 record this postseason and a 2.72 goals against average. But Dallas won't be able to hang with the high-flying Lightning offense, and they'll take home their second Stanley Cup in franchise history Monday night.