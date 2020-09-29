MLB Playoffs 2020: Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

1 of 9

Toronto Blue Jays (8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1)

After a slow start, the Blue Jays capped 2020 with a 25-17 record down the stretch. Hyun Jin Ryu and Taijuan Walker are a solid rotation duo, and Toronto's youth-laden offense was one of the better ones in MLB during the aforementioned stretch run.

The Rays, though, were the best team in the American League this season. That plus their 21-9 record against winning clubs point to how much depth they have on both sides of the ball and to how well manager Kevin Cash is at using his many weapons. They should handle Toronto.

Rays in 3

Chicago White Sox (7) vs. Oakland Athletics (2)

Speaking of records against winning clubs, the A's played just six games against such teams and won only two of them. It's hard not to be alarmed by that, and then there are the matters of Oakland's relatively weak starting pitching and an offense that wasn't great even before it lost Matt Chapman (hip).

On the heels of their 13-12 run through September, the White Sox aren't without their own red flags. Yet they can count on aces Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel after they teamed up for a 2.79 ERA, and Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson are but two of many threats in a deep and powerful offense.

White Sox in 2

Houston Astros (6) vs. Minnesota Twins (3)

Though the Twins won a second straight AL Central title, they did it in spite of an offense that wasn't nearly as overpowering as it was in 2019. Yet their offense is coming off a strong September, and it's backed by an underrated pitching staff that finished fourth in MLB with a 3.58 ERA.

Despite their 29-31 record, the Astros might have a shot if their offense reverts back to its MLB-best form of the prior three seasons. But there's basically no indication that this is in the offing, and Houston's pitching doesn't look much better sans Justin Verlander (elbow) and Roberto Osuna (elbow).

Twins in 2

New York Yankees (5) vs. Cleveland (4)

If Cleveland wins this series, it will almost certainly be because of Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco and/or Zach Plesac. The three aces combined for a 2.24 ERA and a rate of 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the regular season.

But the Yankees boast a lineup capable of giving those three trouble, especially if Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton reassert themselves. Plus, Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ were pretty good (i.e., a 3.22 ERA) in their own right, and they'll face one of baseball's worst offenses in this series.

Yankees in 3