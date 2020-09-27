Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: It 'Sucked' Getting Benched for Nick Foles vs. Falcons

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky's days as the supposed franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears may be over.

"It happened out of nowhere," he said of Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor telling him Nick Foles was coming into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, per Michele Steele of ESPN. "[He told me] Nick was up. The situation sucked."

Trubisky did make sure to mention he was happy Chicago clinched the 30-26 victory after Foles led it on a 20-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Trubisky struggled during much of Sunday's contest and finished at 13-of-22 for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It appeared as if the Falcons were going to cruise to victory with a 26-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Foles had other ideas.

The former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller went 16-of-29 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one pick, although the interception only happened because Allen Robinson II was unable to come down with what looked to be a touchdown catch and it fell into the defender's arms.

Anthony Miller was also unable to haul in another would-be touchdown pass from Foles, meaning the backup quarterback could have potentially finished with four or five touchdowns if his receivers played better.

Nobody is going to mistake Foles for Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, but he already has a Super Bowl ring because of what he was able to do with the Eagles and looked like the much better option than Trubisky during Sunday's contest.

Trubisky will likely forever be known as the quarterback the Bears traded up to draft No. 2 overall in 2017 while Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still on the board. He has not lived up to the expectations that were immediately placed on his shoulders during draft day, and he is only under contract through this season.

If the Bears stick with Foles, Trubisky may be completely done as the team's quarterback.