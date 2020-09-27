Mitchell Trubisky Benched for Nick Foles as Bears Rally to Beat Falcons

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Mitchell Trubisky era may be drawing to a close for the Chicago Bears.

With the team trailing the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 in the third quarter, head coach Matt Nagy brought in Nick Foles to replace Trubisky at quarterback. Trubisky exited after going 13-of-21 for 128 yards, one touchdown, one interception to go with a 45-yard run.

Foles went on to lead the Bears to a dramatic comeback victory, throwing three touchdowns in a 30-26 win.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters he wouldn't make a call on the team's starter going forward.

"We just want to enjoy the win tonight," Nagy said.

Even if Nagy turns back to Trubisky at some point, the writing has been on the wall about the 26-year-old's future with the team. The Bears declined his fifth-year option, which allows the North Carolina product to hit free agency in the offseason.

"We've always had the approach that we're honest and we're truthful with our players and our staff, and we move on and we get to work," general manager Ryan Pace said in May on Bears All-Access (via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times). "Mitch gets it. Everyone's competing. Everyone's focused on better results. That's the entire team. That starts with me and everybody.

"We believe in Mitch—that doesn't change."

Chicago's actions—acquiring Foles in March and declining the option—sent a far different message. Now the Bears have demoted the 2017 No. 2 overall pick during a 3-0 start.

And this isn't all that similar to Trubisky briefly making way for Chase Daniel a season ago. Daniel is a career backup who has yet to start more than two games in a single year. Foles is a former Super Bowl champion who remains a relatively dependable starting option.

Barring an injury to Foles, the Bears may have reached a point of no return with a player they attempted to anoint their franchise quarterback.