Lightning vs. Stars Live-Stream Schedule, Odds and Pre-Game 6 Comments

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Dallas Stars scored a game-tying goal in the third period before prevailing in overtime.

Joe Pavelski made it a 2-2 game with 6:45 left in regulation during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The two teams remained deadlocked through the first overtime, and Corey Perry delivered the decisive blow 9:23 into double OT.

That set up Game 6 for Monday night.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Viewing Info: NBC; NBCSports.com

Odds (via DraftKings): Lightning: -162 (wager $162 to win $100), Stars: +140 (wager $100 to win $140)

Pavelski and Perry led by example and were apparently instrumental in Dallas' performance to open the second overtime.

"The biggest switch tonight was those guys talking in the dressing room about having to go for this," center Tyler Seguin told reporters of what happened after the first OT. "We can't be sitting back and hoping to win. You saw the change in the second overtime where we started going after them. This is great confidence for our group."

In addition to a possible Stanley Cup, the Stars have history on the line over what could be the final two games of the series.

In general, Seguin believes the team feeds on being the underdog.

"Every person, really, this whole time we've been in the bubble seeming to choose the other team we're playing—we relish that," he said, per the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno. "We believe in each other. We've got a confident group, and we don't want to leave the bubble, so we're having fun."

The Lightning have shown a level of mental toughness already, rebounding from their 4-1 defeat in Game 1 with three straight wins. Their Game 4 victory came in overtime after Pavelski tied things up in the third period.

"We've been in this situation before," Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said, per Whyno. "We're a resilient group. We know how to respond to adversity. We were up 3-1. Now it's 3-2. So you just got to go out and get the next one. That's our focus."

The Lightning will attempt to lift the Stanley Cup on Monday without Steven Stamkos. Tampa Bay's captain returned for Game 3 and played just under three minutes, scoring a goal, but coach Jon Cooper confirmed Stamkos is out for the remainder of the postseason.

"Hopefully the next time we see him on the ice is for a trophy presentation," Cooper told reporters. "He did everything he could to get back. And he did get back, and unfortunately he couldn't go any further. I'm sure this will all be addressed after the series is over. He gamed it out."

The value Stamkos would have provided on the ice was probably minimal given how long his recovery from core muscle surgery has dragged on. The 30-year-old represents a clear rallying point for his teammates, however.