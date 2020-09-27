NFL Scores Week 3: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Sunday's early slate of NFL games got off to a sleepy start in Week 3.

The typically high-scoring Los Angeles Rams mustered only three points going into halftime. The New York Giants managed just six points against the San Francisco 49ers in the same span. The first quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' tilt against the New England Patriots saw only three points scored (by the Raiders) between the two teams.

However, not only did the action pick up in the second half of the early schedule, but there were a handful of impressive fantasy performances that made for some splashy highlight packages. There was also some overtime action, as the Philadelphia Eagles took the Cincinnati Bengals into bonus football.

From Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Houston Texans wideout Randall Cobb to Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, players across the skill positions had put up double-digit points before the end of their games' third quarters.

We'll check back in throughout the day with the top fantasy performances after the late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football. For now, take a look at the top players in the early games.

Week 3 Results

Chicago Bears 30, Atlanta Falcons 26 (WR Allen Robinson II: 10 rec, 123 yds, 1 TD, 18.30 pts)

Buffalo Bills 35, Los Angeles Rams 32 (QB Josh Allen: 24/33, 311 yds, 4 TD, 1 INT, 31.24 pts)

Cleveland Browns 34, Washington Football Team 20 (RB Nick Chubb: 19 att, 108 yds, 2 TD, 23 pts)

Tennessee Titans 31, Minnesota Vikings 30 (RB Derrick Henry: 26 att, 109 yds, 2 TD, 24 pts)

New England Patriots 36, Las Vegas Raiders 20 (RB Rex Burkhead: 6 att, 49 yds, 2 TD, 7 rec, 49 yds, 1 TD, 27.80 pts)

San Francisco 49ers 36, New York Giants 9 (RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: 12 att, 15 yds, 1 TD, 3 rec, 54 yds, 1 TD, 18.90 pts)

Philadelphia Eagles 23, Cincinnati Bengals 23 OT (QB Carson Wentz: 29/47, 225 yds, 1 TD, 2 INT, 9 rush att, 65 yds, 1 TD, 21.50 pts)

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Houston Texans 21 (RB James Conner: 18 att, 109 yds, 1 TD, 20.90 pts)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Top Fantasy Football Stars

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Heading into Week 3, Josh Allen was ranked the seventh-best quarterback to start, but by the end of the early slate of Sunday games, he was not only the top-scoring fantasy quarterback, but the top-scoring skill position player to that point.

When Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey played for the Jaguars in 2018, he didn't have much respect for Allen, publicly calling him "trash."

On Sunday, Ramsey could only watch as Allen piled on touchdown after touchdown against the Rams secondary.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Allen, as the Rams worked their way back from a 28-3 deficit. At one point, the signal-caller was even assessed a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But with the Rams up 32-28 late in the fourth quarter, Allen marched his team down the field to connect with Tyler Kroft for his fourth touchdown of the day and the win.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

If you're in a dynasty or a keeper league, hopefully you managed to grab Vikings rookie wideout Justin Jefferson.

The first-round selection out of LSU made sure to score his first NFL touchdown with a flourish, on a 71-yard reception.

When all was said and done, Jefferson had 23.5 points in standard leagues thanks to his 175 yards and touchdown, putting him head and shoulders above the next highest-scoring fantasy receiver (the Bears' Allen Robinson, with 18.3 points).

We're not sure where the Vikings have been hiding Jefferson the last two weeks, but the cat is out of the bag now.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

It's a tale as old as time: A Patriots running back you probably have on your bench went on to have one of the best days of any skill player in fantasy.

Rex Burkhead was ranked a lowly No. 41 among experts heading into Week 3 and was projected to score just 7.4 points.

By the time the Patriots had signed, sealed and delivered their 36-20 drubbing of the Raiders, however, Burkhead had racked up 27.8 points thanks to his two-pronged dominance: six attempts for 49 yards and two touchdowns and seven receptions for 49 yards and another score.

The only player in Sunday's early games who scored more fantasy points than Burkhead was Allen.

