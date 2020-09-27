Jets Rumors: Adam Gase's Status as Head Coach Monitored by Execs After 0-2 Start

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Three weeks into the 2020 NFL season, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase might already be on the hot seat.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that "executives of the Jets at the highest levels are looking at Gase as well" as the coach is the subject of criticism from both inside and outside of the team.

Gase's hiring was a bit puzzling in the first place since the Miami Dolphins were 23-25 in three years under his watch. A 7-9 finish in 2019 did little to dispel the narrative the Jets erred in bringing him aboard.

Any coach in New York is guaranteed to face a significant level of scrutiny; it comes with the territory. Mortensen's report comes on the heels of two players publicly questioning how the team was practicing as it dropped its first two games.

"We've had some slow practices, and it correlates to the game," safety Bradley McDougald said, per SNY's Coby Green. "We need to have a complete, full week of just great practices. I don't think we've had that yet. As soon as we realize that and hone on in to how important practice is and come out and win at practice, then it will translate to the games on Sunday."

McDougald followed up to say his words "weren't pointing the finger at anyone" and that he was "not coming for my coaches."

Still, teammate Avery Williamson concurred with the assessment during an interview on WFAN's Joe & Evan:

"I definitely can agree with him at times; sometimes in practice, guys are missing tackles or we're not doing things right, we haven't been as crisp as we should be at times. Or starting fast—he's definitely correct that at times, we don’t start fast at practice. We haven't the last two weeks, but that's something we have to fix ourselves, because you can't come out sluggish in games and expect to win. It's tough to recover when a team you're playing is that good."

Those comments potentially add some new perspective Le'Veon Bell's frustrations in training camp:

Even if one doesn't put the blame for the Jets' poor practices on the head coach, Sam Darnold's performance is becoming a large indictment of Gase.

Darnold didn't take a big step forward in his second year, throwing for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and his 197 yards per game through two games are well below last season's average (232.6).

Gase is supposed to be something of a quarterback specialist. However, Ryan Tannehill turned his career around immediately after getting away from Gase, and Darnold continues falling short of expectations.

The Jets play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before having a short week to prepare for the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Perhaps an 0-4 start would be the final nail in Gase's coffin.