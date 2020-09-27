NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Lightning vs. Stars Game 6 Odds, TV Schedule

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Lightning had scored at any point during the 29 minutes and 23 seconds of overtime Saturday night, they would be celebrating a Stanley Cup victory right now. But they didn't. The Dallas Stars did, and now the Stanley Cup Final will have a Game 6 on Monday night.

Corey Perry scored 9:23 into double overtime of Game 5, lifting the Stars to a 3-2 victory. Dallas will look to stave off elimination in Monday's Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7, which would be held Wednesday night.

However, it's going to be a tough task. Tampa Bay has yet to lose consecutive games this postseason, bouncing back from each of its six losses with a win. But Dallas already beat the odds by overcoming a slow start at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night, so perhaps it can carry over the momentum into Game 6.

Here's a look at everything you need to know prior to Monday's Game 6 matchup.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Information

Date: Monday, Sept. 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Odds (via DraftKings): Tampa Bay -1.5

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay: -560 (bet $560 to win $100)

Dallas: +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Game 6 Preview

It was an impressive showing from the Stars' veterans that led to their Game 5 victory. Perry scored twice, including the game-winner. Before that, Joe Pavelski scored the game-tying goal with 13:15 to go in the third period. Meanwhile, goaltender Anton Khudobin kept the Lightning off the board for the final 46 minutes while tallying 39 total saves.

But Dallas also realizes that the win was only one step toward an improbable comeback. It still needs to win two more games if it wants to claim its first Stanley Cup since 1999. Still, Saturday's victory could at least be the confidence boost it needs to get there.

"We hang in there. We really do," Pavelski said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "We stick with it, stick with the plan. We've been through a lot together. We're in a hole. This gets us a step closer, but we've got a ways to go. We've got better hockey still, and a huge win. What a goal at the end there."

While losing Games 2, 3 and 4, the Stars allowed 13 total goals. In Friday night's Game 4, the Lightning pulled out a 5-4 victory in overtime, so they had the confidence and momentum for the short turnaround to Game 5. Yet Dallas thwarted Tampa Bay's effort to win the Stanley Cup on Saturday night to extend the 2019-20 NHL season for at least two more days.

It was also only the second time the Lightning have lost in overtime this postseason—they won seven of their first eight games that went to sudden death.

What could give Tampa Bay confidence heading into Game 6? Well, it will have a day to prepare before it looks to improve to 7-0 in games after a loss this postseason. The Lightning have continually showed their resilience this summer, and if they do it again, they will win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004 and for only the second time in franchise history.

"We've felt this feeling before," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We have felt this sting, and then we've rebounded."

There's only been one other time that a team came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Stanley Cup Final. In 1942, the Detroit Red Wings blew a series lead and allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to come back to win. In fact, Detroit had a 3-0 lead before Toronto rallied for four consecutive victories.

So if history is any indication, the Lightning should be fine and the Stars' comeback attempt is likely doomed. But this is 2020, and it's already been an unorthodox season, with the entire postseason being played at neutral sites with no fans in attendance. And as sports have shown us before, anything can happen.