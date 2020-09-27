Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Several years ago, a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills wouldn't have been appointment viewing. However, things have changed, with the much-improved franchises both 2-0 heading into Sunday's action.

The Rams-Bills contest is likely to be one of the best games Sunday, when 28 teams will be in action. Buffalo is the only 2-0 team in the AFC East, while Los Angeles is playing in a competitive NFC West that features two other 2-0 teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles-Buffalo also has one of the closest betting lines of the week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it be a close, competitive game that goes down to the wire.

Here's the Week 3 schedule, along with odds and picks, followed by some prop bets to consider.

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-6)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (-2)

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7.5)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11.5)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-5)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Picks made against the spread. Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Prop Bets to Consider

Texans QB Deshaun Watson: Under 264.5 passing yards

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's possible the Houston Texans' slow start can be attributed to a tough early-season schedule. They are 0-2, but they have played the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens—arguably the two best teams in the NFL. However, things won't get any easier in Week 3, as they are set to take on the 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through two weeks, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the NFL with 238.5 passing yards allowed per game, has three interceptions and has been successful in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Watson has had some trouble early as he gets acclimated to playing in an offense without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.

Watson passed for 275 yards against the Ravens in Week 2, but the Texans were trailing for almost the entire game, which led to him throwing the ball 36 times. Sunday's game could be a bit closer, so he might not attempt as many passes. But it also seems unlikely he will reach the 265-yard mark through the air.

This won't be the week when Houston's offense gets it going. Bet on Watson to finish with under 264 passing yards.

Bills RB Devin Singletary: Over 62.5 rushing yards

Although Devin Singletary has rushed for a maximum of 56 yards in each of the Bills' first two games this season, Sunday could be the day that changes. One reason for that is because rookie running back Zack Moss, who has had 17 carries between Buffalo's first two games, won't be active Sunday because of a toe injury.

That should allow Singletary to get more carries than he did the first two weeks, as he's yet to exceed 10 rushes in a game. And the Rams have allowed 128.5 rushing yards per game this season, so the matchup should enable Singletary to be productive.

As a rookie in 2019, Singletary had some impressive showings. Although he only had four total touchdowns, he totaled 775 rushing yards and 194 receiving yards, and he's still just gaining experience in his second NFL season.

Singletary has 19 carries this season, while Moss has 17. Without Moss, don't be surprised if Singletary carries the ball 20 times against Los Angeles. If that's the case, he shouldn't have trouble rushing for at least 63 yards, which makes this a smart bet to consider making.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson: Over 5.5 receptions

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

JuJu Smith-Schuster may still be Pittsburgh's top wide receiver, but it's been clear that Diontae Johnson is becoming a favorite target of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Through the first two weeks, Johnson has been targeted 23 times, turning that into 14 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson is coming off a big game against the Denver Broncos, during which he had eight catches for 92 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster missed two days of practice this week with a knee injury, and although he doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game, it's always possible it could bother him, which may lead to even more opportunities for Johnson.

The Texans have allowed only 190 passing yards per game through two weeks, which ranks third-best in the NFL. But they have also faced the Chiefs and Ravens, who built big leads and didn't need to air it out all game. Their secondary should be beatable. Plus, this prop bet is about Johnson's receptions, not his receiving yardage.

With how active Johnson has been in Pittsburgh's offense, it's highly unlikely he will have fewer than six receptions Sunday. Take the over and watch as Roethlisberger continues to look to Johnson to pick up yardage in key situations.

All bets available on DraftKings.