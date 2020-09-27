MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's 60-game shortened season is over. The seedings are set. It's time for baseball's first-ever 16-team postseason.

The playoffs could be wide-open this year. The American League may come down to whether the New York Yankees hit a hot streak or a cold streak during these playoffs.

When the Yankees have been hot this season, they've looked like the best team in baseball, with winning streaks of six, seven and 10 games at various points this year. They have the bats to scare anyone. But their lows have also been very low, at one point losing 15 out of 20 games in the middle of the year. And they enter the postseason having lost six of their last eight games. Good luck figuring out the Yanks.

Their divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, have been the epitome of consistency, meanwhile, and deserve their place atop the American League. An excellent bullpen, a balanced offense and a quality rotation led by Blake Snell will make them a tough out.

The National League is all about the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every year they are contenders. And every year they come up short. Is this the year they finally end their 32-year title drought?

They are out of excuses. They have the best record in baseball and the best roster in baseball. It isn't World Series or bust for the Dodgers with their core players under club control next season. But this is their NL pennant to lose, even with other dangerous teams like the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Let's take a look at the full postseason matchups and schedule.

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Thursday, Oct. 1

Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Astros at Twins (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

White Sox at Athletics (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Blue Jays at Rays (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Friday, Oct. 2

Reds at Braves (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Marlins at Cubs (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Brewers at Dodgers (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Cardinals at Padres (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

Division Series

Monday, Oct. 5

AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 6

AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 8

AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)

AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)

NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)

AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)

NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 10

NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

Monday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 1, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 2, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 3, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 4, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 5, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series

In Arlington, on Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 1

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 2

Friday, Oct. 23

Game 3

Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 4

Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 5 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 6 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Game 7 (if necessary)

Schedule via MLB.com.