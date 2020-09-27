    MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

    Major League Baseball's 60-game shortened season is over. The seedings are set. It's time for baseball's first-ever 16-team postseason.

    The playoffs could be wide-open this year. The American League may come down to whether the New York Yankees hit a hot streak or a cold streak during these playoffs.

    When the Yankees have been hot this season, they've looked like the best team in baseball, with winning streaks of six, seven and 10 games at various points this year. They have the bats to scare anyone. But their lows have also been very low, at one point losing 15 out of 20 games in the middle of the year. And they enter the postseason having lost six of their last eight games. Good luck figuring out the Yanks.

    Their divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, have been the epitome of consistency, meanwhile, and deserve their place atop the American League. An excellent bullpen, a balanced offense and a quality rotation led by Blake Snell will make them a tough out.

    The National League is all about the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every year they are contenders. And every year they come up short. Is this the year they finally end their 32-year title drought?

    They are out of excuses. They have the best record in baseball and the best roster in baseball. It isn't World Series or bust for the Dodgers with their core players under club control next season. But this is their NL pennant to lose, even with other dangerous teams like the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

    Let's take a look at the full postseason matchups and schedule.

                    

    Wild Card Series

    Tuesday, Sept. 29

    Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

                    

    Wednesday, Sept. 30

    Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

                   

    Thursday, Oct. 1

    Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Astros at Twins (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    White Sox at Athletics (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Blue Jays at Rays (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS

                                         

    Friday, Oct. 2

    Reds at Braves (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Marlins at Cubs (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Brewers at Dodgers (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

    Cardinals at Padres (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS

                    

    Division Series

    Monday, Oct. 5

    AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

    AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

                        

    Tuesday, Oct. 6

    AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

    AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

    NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

    NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

                        

    Wednesday, Oct. 7

    AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS

    AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS

    NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

    NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

                        

    Thursday, Oct. 8

    AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)

    AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)

    NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN

    NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN

                

    Friday, Oct. 9

    AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)

    AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)

    NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

    NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

                     

    Saturday, Oct. 10

    NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

    NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)

                   

    League Championship Series

    Sunday, Oct. 11

    ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

               

    Monday, Oct. 12

    ALCS Game 2, San Diego, TBS

    NLCS Game 1, Arlington, Fox or FS1

                  

    Tuesday, Oct. 13

    ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

    NLCS Game 2, Arlington, Fox or FS1

           

    Wednesday, Oct. 14

    ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

    NLCS Game 3, Arlington, Fox or FS1

                   

    Thursday, Oct. 15

    ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

    NLCS Game 4, Arlington, Fox or FS1

                  

    Friday, Oct. 16

    ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

    NLCS Game 5, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

                   

    Saturday, Oct. 17

    ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

    NLCS Game 6, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

                     

    Sunday, Oct. 18

    NLCS Game 7, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

                      

    World Series

    In Arlington, on Fox

    Tuesday, Oct. 20

    Game 1

                     

    Wednesday, Oct. 21

    Game 2

                     

    Friday, Oct. 23

    Game 3

                        

    Saturday, Oct. 24

    Game 4

                       

    Sunday, Oct. 25

    Game 5 (if necessary)

                    

    Tuesday, Oct. 27

    Game 6 (if necessary)

                    

    Wednesday, Oct. 28

    Game 7 (if necessary)

                

    Schedule via MLB.com.