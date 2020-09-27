MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series BracketSeptember 27, 2020
Major League Baseball's 60-game shortened season is over. The seedings are set. It's time for baseball's first-ever 16-team postseason.
The playoffs could be wide-open this year. The American League may come down to whether the New York Yankees hit a hot streak or a cold streak during these playoffs.
When the Yankees have been hot this season, they've looked like the best team in baseball, with winning streaks of six, seven and 10 games at various points this year. They have the bats to scare anyone. But their lows have also been very low, at one point losing 15 out of 20 games in the middle of the year. And they enter the postseason having lost six of their last eight games. Good luck figuring out the Yanks.
Their divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, have been the epitome of consistency, meanwhile, and deserve their place atop the American League. An excellent bullpen, a balanced offense and a quality rotation led by Blake Snell will make them a tough out.
The National League is all about the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every year they are contenders. And every year they come up short. Is this the year they finally end their 32-year title drought?
They are out of excuses. They have the best record in baseball and the best roster in baseball. It isn't World Series or bust for the Dodgers with their core players under club control next season. But this is their NL pennant to lose, even with other dangerous teams like the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.
Let's take a look at the full postseason matchups and schedule.
Wild Card Series
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Yankees at Cleveland, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Astros at Twins, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
White Sox at Athletics, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Blue Jays at Rays, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Thursday, Oct. 1
Brewers at Dodgers, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Reds at Braves, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Astros at Twins (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
White Sox at Athletics (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Blue Jays at Rays (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Cardinals at Padres, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Marlins at Cubs, time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Friday, Oct. 2
Reds at Braves (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Marlins at Cubs (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Brewers at Dodgers (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Cardinals at Padres (if necessary), time TBD, ESPN or TBS
Division Series
Monday, Oct. 5
AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS
AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 6
AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS
AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS
NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN
NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN
Wednesday, Oct. 7
AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS
AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS
NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN
NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN
Thursday, Oct. 8
AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)
AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)
NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 or MLBN
NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 9
AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego, (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) TBS (if necessary)
AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) TBS (if necessary)
NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)
NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 10
NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (4/5 vs. 1/8 winners) FS1 (if necessary)
NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (3/6 vs. 2/7 winners) FS1 (if necessary)
League Championship Series
Sunday, Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS
Monday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2, San Diego, TBS
NLCS Game 1, Arlington, Fox or FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS
NLCS Game 2, Arlington, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS
NLCS Game 3, Arlington, Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 4, Arlington, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 5, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 6, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
World Series
In Arlington, on Fox
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Game 1
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Game 2
Friday, Oct. 23
Game 3
Saturday, Oct. 24
Game 4
Sunday, Oct. 25
Game 5 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Game 6 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Game 7 (if necessary)
Schedule via MLB.com.