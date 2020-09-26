NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Stars vs. Lightning Game 5 Odds, Props, Predictions

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch the second Stanley Cup in franchise history with a victory in Saturday's Game 5 against the Dallas Stars.

The Lightning moved to within one victory of the championship Friday thanks to a 5-4 overtime win on Kevin Shattenkirk's power-play goal. Saturday will mark the second time in franchise history that Tampa Bay can clinch the championship. It won the Cup in 2004 on its first try in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames.

Dallas has not faced this type of deficit throughout the postseason inside the Edmonton, Alberta hub. The closest experience against a clinching situation the Stars can bank on is their Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. They had the first clinching opportunity in their other two playoff series.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Information



Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app

Game 5 Odds

Dallas: +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Tampa Bay: -167 (bet $167 to win $100)

Over/Under: 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions

Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 2

Dallas has had a hard time stopping the Tampa Bay offense in the past three games.

The Lightning have totaled 13 goals in their three victories in this series, including back-to-back five-goal performances to set them up to clinch Saturday. If that trend continues, the Tampa Bay team over could be one of the best props to bet for Game 5. The best value comes at over 3.5 (+150), but you still get decent value at over 2.5 (-167).

Dallas almost kept up with Tampa Bay's production in Game 4, scoring its highest number of goals in the series. Ultimately, the Stars had one fewer goal and five fewer shots on target.

If the Stars want to stay in the series, they may have to match the Lightning's high total in the scoring column again. Since the Western Conference champion proved it could score more than two goals Friday, its team total at over 2.5 (+123) may provide you with a better payout than Tampa Bay's team total.

Alexander Radulov did not find the back of the net in Game 4, but he contributed an assist and three shots on goal. He and Joe Pavelski carry the best value of Dallas' top players to score at +330. Pavelski scored in the first period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead and found the back of the net again to make it 4-4 in the third stanza Friday.

Most of Tampa Bay's top scorers carry shorter value to score than their Dallas counterparts because of how often they have scored throughout the postseason.

Brayden Point notched his 12th and 13th goals Friday and sits at +185 to score in Game 5. Nikita Kucherov (+175) and Ondrej Palat (+195) have combined for 17 postseason tallies and could rival Point as the top candidates to find the back of the net for the Eastern Conference champion.

If you want more value on player props, every skater sits at +1000 or higher to score the first goal. It is much more difficult to figure out who finds the net first, but it comes with a large payout.

The opening tally of Game 5 will likely come in the first period based off the trend of the series. Eleven goals have been netted in the opening 20 minutes of the first four games. The first period over/under is set at 1.5.

