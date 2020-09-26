MLB Playoffs 2020: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB playoffs get underway Monday, yet teams are still jostling for seeding.

While 11 teams have already clinched postseason berths, Friday night's action showcased how tight things are heading into the final stretch.

The St. Louis Cardinals earned a split in their doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers, with the Cincinnati Reds picking up a big win over the Minnesota Twins. The Redbirds' split means the National League seeding remains the same as it was entering play on Friday.

But the American League picture is a bit different.

The Twins were fortunate to see the Chicago White Sox fall to the crosstown rival Cubs. However, the Cleveland Indians beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, meaning they jumped the White Sox in the American League Central. That is bad news for the White Sox, who consequently fell to the No. 7 seed. Additionally, the Oakland Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners to move to the No. 2 seed in the AL.

Below is a closer look at the playoff picture, in addition to the latest World Series odds.

World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350 (bet $100 to win 350)

New York Yankees: +600

Tampa Bay Rays: +650

Oakland Athletics: +1000

San Diego Padres: +1000

Atlanta Braves: +1200

Chicago White Sox: +1200

Minnesota Twins: +1200

Chicago Cubs: +1500

Updated Postseason Bracket

Standings accurate after Friday's games.

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 8 San Francisco Giants

No. 2 Atlanta Braves vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Reds

No. 3 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 6 Miami Marlins

No. 4 San Diego Padres vs. No. 5 St. Louis Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 World Series, which should come as no surprise.

Los Angeles has been the most complete team in baseball all season, with newcomer Mookie Betts having an MVP-caliber season and the bullpen entering Friday's game ranked second in ERA, per FanGraphs.

The Miami Marlins clinched their first playoff berth since 2003 after they defeated the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. However, Miami will still find itself jockeying for position in the final days, as the fifth through eighth seeds are all very much up for grabs after the Cardinals' split and the Reds defeated the Twins.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Cincinnati can catch St. Louis in the NL Central. The Reds have just two games remaining, while the Cardinals need to make up four games. The Brewers are also still in with a chance of landing a playoff spot but essentially need to win out to have a chance. The same goes for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Things are fluid at the bottom of the playoff picture. But the Dodgers enter October as the cream of the crop, and it is expected they will make a deep run.

American League

No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays vs. No. 8 Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2 Oakland Athletics vs. No. 7 Chicago White Sox

No. 3 Minnesota Twins vs. No. 6 Houston Astros

No. 4 Cleveland Indians vs. No. 5 New York Yankees

Cleveland's late rally against Pittsburgh could pay massive dividends. They own the tiebreaker over the White Sox in head-to-head record, meaning they jump from the No. 7 seed (third in the division) to the No. 4 seed (second in the AL Central) given their winning percentage.

This could set up an intriguing matchup with the Yankees. Cleveland's strength stems from a strong pitching staff, while the Bronx Bombers would hope to put up runs in bunches. Of course, there is no guaranteeing that matchup will occur given the Indians, Twins and White Sox are all within a game of the AL Central lead.

The AL East and AL West have both been wrapped up, with the Rays going into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. But the No. 2 seed is up for grabs, again depending on what happens with teams in the Central as well as how the Athletics close their 2020 campaign.

The AL seems to be deeper than the NL, as nearly every team could make a run, especially considering the Wild Card Round comprises best-of-three series.

In any case, teams in both leagues are bracing for a ferocious finish ahead of the postseason.