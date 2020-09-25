    NFL Investigating Team for Violating COVID-19 Locker Room Procedures

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIISeptember 26, 2020

    The NFL shield logo is seen on the goal post during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The NFL is investigating a team for allegedly violating the league's COVID-19 protocols by allowing "unauthorized locker room access," according to a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

    Teams received a correspondence from the league office Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games with reminders on current coronavirus policies, including for all coaches—whether on the field or in the coaches booth—to properly wear face masks or pay fines. 

    Player were also "strongly encouraged" to wear masks on the sidelines unless substituting into the game. 

                                                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

