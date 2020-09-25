NFL Investigating Team for Violating COVID-19 Locker Room Procedures

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The NFL is investigating a team for allegedly violating the league's COVID-19 protocols by allowing "unauthorized locker room access," according to a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teams received a correspondence from the league office Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games with reminders on current coronavirus policies, including for all coaches—whether on the field or in the coaches booth—to properly wear face masks or pay fines.

Player were also "strongly encouraged" to wear masks on the sidelines unless substituting into the game.

