Keyon Lambert Shown on Video Riding Tractor, Damaging Miller Park Field

Keyon Lambert Shown on Video Riding Tractor, Damaging Miller Park FieldSeptember 25, 2020
Video footage released Thursday appears to show Keyon Lambert entering Miller Park, the home stadium of MLB's Milwaukee Brewers, through an unlocked door in June before riding on a team tractor and allegedly causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.
WISN's Stephen Watson provided the surveillance video:
WISN filed an open records request for surveillance video from the Miller Park vandalism incident in June. Keyon A. Lambert is accused of causing $40,000 in damage, digging holes in the grass and dirt with a tractor. He finished by running the bases before walking out. https://t.co/cOBCF5OXdD
Watson noted Wisconsin prosecutors previously charged Lambert, a 40-year-old Milwaukee resident, with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
The alleged trespasser is shown trying to write something on the field with the tractor before running the bases backward and then leaving the stadium.
Lambert told police he was attempting to use the tractor to write his name in cursive on the field. After his arrest, he was ordered by a judge "to have no contact with Miller Park" and required to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Miller Park was repaired before the Brewers opened the home portion of their 2020 schedule in early August after play was delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lambert is due back in court Oct. 12.