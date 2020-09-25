Keyon Lambert Shown on Video Riding Tractor, Damaging Miller Park Field

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Video footage released Thursday appears to show Keyon Lambert entering Miller Park, the home stadium of MLB's Milwaukee Brewers, through an unlocked door in June before riding on a team tractor and allegedly causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.

WISN's Stephen Watson provided the surveillance video:

Watson noted Wisconsin prosecutors previously charged Lambert, a 40-year-old Milwaukee resident, with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The alleged trespasser is shown trying to write something on the field with the tractor before running the bases backward and then leaving the stadium.

Lambert told police he was attempting to use the tractor to write his name in cursive on the field. After his arrest, he was ordered by a judge "to have no contact with Miller Park" and required to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Miller Park was repaired before the Brewers opened the home portion of their 2020 schedule in early August after play was delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambert is due back in court Oct. 12.