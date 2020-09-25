Patrick Mahomes Would Be 'Underpaid' Even with $1B Contract, Says Ravens DC

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs found the right price to satisfy Patrick Mahomes' request for a long-term contract extension this offseason, but at least one person thinks a $1 billion contract still wouldn't be enough for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale told reporters on Friday that he would still think Mahomes is "underpaid" even if he had signed a 10-figure contract.

The Chiefs gave Mahomes the richest contract in NFL history when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension through the 2031 season in July. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, bringing the total potential value of his deal to $503 million.

Martindale has gotten a close look at what Mahomes can do on the field. The 25-year-old threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-28 win over the Ravens in Week 3 last season.

Even after receiving his record-breaking contract, one could reasonably argue Mahomes is still somehow underpaid. He was named NFL MVP in 2018, his first season as Kansas City's full-time starter, after throwing for 5,097 yards and a league-high 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes had a midseason lull, by his standards, last year as he was returning from a dislocated kneecap suffered on Oct. 17 against the Denver Broncos. He was fully recovered by the postseason, leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years by throwing for 901 yards and accounting for 12 total touchdowns in three games.

Martindale and the Ravens will once again try to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs when the two teams play at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday.