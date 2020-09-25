NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Odds, Props, Predictions for Lightning vs. Stars

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have yet to lose consecutive games in the Stanley Cup playoffs. After each of their six defeats, they have bounced back with a win, which is a big reason why they are just two victories away from their first Stanley Cup since 2004.

Although the Dallas Stars have lost back-to-back games three times this postseason, they have yet to lose three games in a row. That could change Friday night, however. And if it does, the Stars may be facing an insurmountable deficit.

Heading into Friday's Game 4, Tampa Bay holds a 2-1 series lead over Dallas. After dropping Game 1, the Lightning responded with victories in Games 2 and 3 after rediscovering their scoring touch, putting up eight goals between the pair of wins.

It's possible the Stanley Cup could be awarded as soon as Saturday night. However, Dallas will be doing its best to keep that from happening, and a Game 4 win would not only tie up the series but also set up an exciting, best-of-three conclusion to the 2019-20 NHL season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know heading into Friday's Game 4.

Stanley Cup Final Picture

Game 1: Dallas won 4-1

Game 2: Tampa Bay won 3-2

Game 3: Tampa Bay won 5-2

Game 4: Friday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Final Odds

Tampa Bay: -560 (bet $560 to win $100)

Dallas: +445 (bet $100 to win $445)

Remaining Stanley Cup Final Predictions

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, it always helps teams to have their star players rise to the occasion.

"If you're going to win, your best players have to be your best players," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "That's the bottom line. You can get contributions from everybody in different ways, but if you're going to go the distance, the big boys have to be there for you."

For Tampa Bay, that was notable in its Game 3 win. The Lightning scored five goals, four of which came from their top four scorers this postseason: right winger Nikita Kucherov (30 points), center Brayden Point (28), defenseman Victor Hedman (20) and left winger Ondrej Palat (16).

The fifth goal was scored by captain Steven Stamkos, who was playing his first game since February 25.

When Tampa Bay's offense gets going, it can be difficult to stop. And that's exactly why it's going to keep up the momentum, win Friday's Game 4 and go on to win the Stanley Cup.

Heading into this series, there were some concerns about the Lightning because a few players were banged up during the Eastern Conference Final and they had only one day off before the Stanley Cup Final began. Meanwhile, the Stars had four full days to rest after the Western Conference Final.

But Tampa Bay has quelled those fears, and it's proving that its overall talent can guide it to success despite the lack of time to recuperate. Now that the Bolts have turned around this series, it appears they plan on just doing more of what they have done these past two games.

"I think we just stick to our game plan," Kucherov said, according to NHL.com's Brian Compton. "Put the puck deep and go and forecheck. The simpler we play, the better we play. ... We have to do that two more times."

The Stars are a talented team in their own right. Although they are not playing as well defensively of late, it's unlikely they are going to let this series end without notching at least one more win. So don't expect the Lightning to be celebrating a championship Saturday night.

But things seem to be trending in that direction, and Tampa Bay will be hoisting the Stanley Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, to end this unorthodox 2019-20 campaign.