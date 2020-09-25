8 Realistic Trades We Could See at the 2020 NHL Draft

0 of 8

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The NHL draft tends to see significant trade activity. It's the period when teams have the most salary-cap space, as well as the best opportunity for general managers to meet and discuss possible deals involving established players.

As the offseason draws nearer, several players have surfaced in media-generated rumor chatter. The notables include Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi.

The 2020 NHL draft could be among the busiest for player trades in league history. With the salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for 2020-21, cap-strapped clubs such as the Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning could attempt to shed salary.

Those teams could be targeted by clubs with plenty of cap space in hopes of landing quality players. The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators could fall into that category. Meanwhile, teams like the Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets could be in the market to address roster weaknesses.

Here's a look at eight realistic trades we could see at this year's NHL draft.