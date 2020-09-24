Lamar Jackson on Breonna Taylor Decision: 'It's Crazy We Never Get Justice'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he does not feel as if Black people get justice in the United States in response to no officers being charged for their roles in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

"It's crazy we never get justice for serious things. ... We're in America, where it should be freedom of speech, the land of the free. But I don't really feel like it's been that way or us Black people sometimes," the reigning NFL MVP told reporters Thursday.

The only charges brought by the grand jury Wednesday were against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges were not related to the killing of Taylor but rather because bullets from Hankison's weapon went through the wall of Taylor's apartment and into an occupied neighboring residence.

