NFL TV Schedule 2020: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 3

Another edition of Thursday night NFL football is upon us. For Week 3, we have an in-state battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. Miami is looking to get its first win of the season, while Jacksonville tries not to fall too far behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South race.

Several other intriguing contests are on tap for Week 3, including a Monday night showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here, you'll find everything you need to know to catch all the action, including viewing information, game times and a closer look at some of the top contests of the week.

NFL Week 3 Times, TV and Live Stream

Thursday, September 24

8:20 p.m. ET



Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Network, NFL App

Sunday, September 27

1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles: CBS, CBS Sports App

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings: CBS, CBS Sports App

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS Sports App

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts: CBS, CBS Sports App

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, September 28

8:15 p.m. ET



Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: ESPN, ESPN App

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots are two of the most interesting teams in the NFL this season.

After beating the vaunted New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Raiders are 2-0 and appear poised to be legitimate contenders in the AFC West. The Patriots, meanwhile, are 1-1 but are just a couple of missed plays away from being undefeated.

More importantly, the Patriots look to have a potent offense with a rejuvenated Cam Newton under center. The 2015 league MVP threw for 397 yards and a touchdown in a narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday night.

We're going to find out a lot about both of these teams on Sunday. Can the Raiders go into Foxborough and knock off a second consecutive playoff contender? Will Newton and the New England offense continue to thrive? This should be a fun one for local and national audiences alike.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

While the Raiders-Patriots tilt is going to be fun, Sunday night's battle between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints might be an even more important game. The Saints are in very real danger of falling out of the race for a first-round bye, and they may again be without star receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas is dealing with a high-ankle issue, but even when he was in the lineup in Week 1, the New Orleans offense hasn't been the same potent force it was a year ago. Drew Brees has thrown for 472 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, but the team ranks just 21st in offensive yards.

Green Bay, meanwhile, might be even better than last year's 13-3 squad. While it must be taken with a grain of salt—the Packers have played the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions—their 85 points over the first two weeks is extremely impressive. Unfortunately for Green Bay, its top receiver, Davante Adams, might miss the game as well.

"It's too early to tell," Adams said, via the team's official website.

Adams is dealing with a hamstring issue, and this game could end up being more of a rushing duel between Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones than a classic Rodgers-Brees shootout.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

This is the big one. The reigning Super Bowl champions against last year's best regular-season team. The 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes against the 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson. Two undefeated teams with big-time Super Bowl aspirations.

What's truly interesting about this game is that both the Chiefs and the Ravens might be better than they were last year. Both appear to have improved defenses while each has added an exciting new running back to its offense.

Chiefs rookie runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire is an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, while Ravens back J.K. Dobbins adds yet another element to the Baltimore rushing attack.

There should be no shortage of action in Monday night's epic battle, which is, as of now, the best Monday night matchup on the schedule this season.

If you can only catch one game in Week 3, this is the one to watch.