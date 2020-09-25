Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Early This SeasonSeptember 25, 2020
Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Early This Season
The NFL wouldn't be as much fun if things went according to plan. Every year, surprise teams and players emerge to reset the football landscape and the expectations for the rest of the season.
Last year, "running" quarterback Lamar Jackson spent his first two games throwing for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He set himself up as an MVP candidate with that early-season showing and ultimately won the award.
A few players on winning teams have had Jackson-esque breakouts early in 2020, but even the league's winless teams have had some positive surprises worth.
Here, we'll dig into the biggest early surprise for each team. These are players who have defied early expectations or seemingly emerged from nowhere entirely, and we'll only be skewing positive here.
While the early struggles of Pro Bowlers like Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz are certainly surprising, that's a topic for a different day.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray
Like Lamar Jackson last year, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is having a potential MVP breakout season.
Through two games, Murray has thrown for 516 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 158 yards and three scores. While he hasn't been as statistically brilliant as Jackson was in early 2019, he's been equally difficult to defend.
"Right now, after two weeks, he's my choice to be the league MVP," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger said, via the Cardinals' official website.
Murray has the Cardinals at 2-0 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West. Two games into his second season, he may already be approaching the ranks of the elite.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Russell Gage
While the Atlanta Falcons are still searching for their first win of 2020, their passing offense has been as dangerous as ever. Atlanta ranks second in passing yards and fifth in scoring through two weeks.
No. 3 receiver Russell Gage has been a surprising piece of the potent passing puzzle.
While Gage was a factor in 2019—he caught 49 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown—he's become a focal point this season. He ranks second on the team behind Calvin Ridley with 15 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. He's also played 76 percent of the offensive snaps, compared to only 44 percent last year.
When the Falcons allowed tight end Austin Hooper to walk in free agency, trade acquisition Hayden Hurst seemed likely to take his place in the offense. Although Hurst has been solid, Gage is who has emerged as Matt Ryan's No. 3 target.
Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins
When the Baltimore Ravens used a second-round pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in April, it was clear that he would be their running back of the future. However, Dobbins wasn't expected to be a central figure in the offense early.
With Pro Bowler Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson on the roster, it seemed like Baltimore might struggle to get Dobbins going early in the ground game. However, that hasn't been the case, as the rookie has been an unexpectedly productive member of the offense.
So far, Dobbins has rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and has one reception for 13 yards. He's also averaged an incredible 7.8 yards per carry and has played 35 percent of the offensive snaps.
At this rate, it wouldn't be a shock to see Dobbins hit double-digit touchdowns in 2020 or to take over as the starter before the end of the season.
Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed flashes of greatness in his first two seasons, but he struggled with his touch, accuracy and awareness. He completed only 56.3 percent of his passes and averaged 6.6 yards per attempt.
This season, though, Allen has been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL. He's thrown for 727 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, has completed 70.4 percent of his passes and is averaging nine yards per pass attempt.
Allen has an impressive passer rating of 122.8. He's also rushed for 76 yards, six first downs and an additional touchdown on only 18 carries.
It's been a truly stunning transformation for Allen, one that even the most diehard of Buffalo fans likely did not expect.
Carolina Panthers: WR Robby Anderson
While they have yet to notch a win, the Carolina Panthers have seen their offense boosted by the presence of offensive coordinator Joe Brady. One of the biggest beneficiaries—and one of the biggest surprises at the position leaguewide—has been receiver Robby Anderson.
Anderson has long been a dangerous deep threat, but he's rarely been a consistent receiver. His best season came in 2017, when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. Granted, it took 114 targets for him to reach those numbers.
Through two weeks, Anderson has caught 15 of 18 targets for a team-high 223 yards to go with a touchdown. Only three players in the NFL have more receiving yards than Anderson through the first two weeks of the season.
Carolina added Anderson to be a speedy complement to DJ Moore, but he has been the more reliable and productive of the two.
Chicago Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky
When Mitchell Trubisky beat out newcomer Nick Foles for the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback job, many fans likely wondered whether the team could survive another season with him under center.
However, the Bears sit at 2-0, and Trubisky has been surprisingly good.
While Trubisky is completing only 59.4 percent of his passes, he's also thrown for 432 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He led an impressive comeback over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and helped stave off the New York Giants last week.
With a solid running game and the league's third-ranked scoring defense, the Bears can go as far as Trubisky will take them. If he keeps playing like he has early in the season, Trubisky might guide them to the playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE Drew Sample
Most Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't surprised to see No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow holding his own at quarterback. However, they're likely shocked that his new favorite target appears to be 2019 second-round pick Drew Sample.
Sample was a complete afterthought in the Bengals offense as a rookie, finishing with only five receptions and 30 yards. But when starting tight end C.J. Uzomah when down with an Achilles injury in Week 2, Sample instantly took over.
In that game, Sample caught seven passes on nine targets for 45 yards. That's more than he had all of last season. He now has eight receptions for 52 yards on the season and should continue seeing steady volume as the season progresses.
Since this season is all about developing Burrow as an NFL signal-caller, Sample's emergence as a reliable outlet should be a welcome surprise for the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns: OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
Rookie offensive linemen often struggle, so there was reason for concern when the Cleveland Browns selected Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the No. 10 overall pick and moved him to Baker Mayfield's blind side on the left.
But through two games, Wills has been surprisingly steady. He's been responsible for only one penalty and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus, and he helped keep Mayfield completely clean in Week 2 against Cincinnati.
"He looks like a veteran starter out there," future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Wills will get the biggest test of his young career in Week 3 against Chase Young and the vaunted Washington Football Team pass rush.
Dallas Cowboys: Edge Aldon Smith
When the Dallas Cowboys signed free-agent edge-rusher Aldon Smith in the offseason, it was fair to wonder what type of impact he would make. After all, he hadn't played in a single NFL game since 2015.
However, Smith made an immediate impact with a sack in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While that's his only sack to date, he's added 16 tackles, a tackle for a loss, two quarterback hits and four pressures.
Smith has been a pleasant surprise for a Dallas team that lacked a reliable pass-rusher opposite Demarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys may need to lean on him even more moving forward, as Lawrence suffered knee injury Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Denver Broncos: TE Noah Fant
Rookie wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler were widely expected to give the Denver Broncos passing attack a boost this season. However, tight end Noah Fant's emergence has been the biggest boon thus far.
Fant had strong overall numbers as a rookie—he caught 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns—but he was wildly inconsistent. He had two games with more than 100 receiving yards but seven games with fewer than 20.
Two games into the 2020 season, but Fant seems to have figured out how to win more consistently in the passing game. He's caught at least four passes and has produced at least 57 yards while finding the end zone in each of his first two games.
He's been the team's most reliable pass-catcher thus far, hauling in nine of 11 targets and leading the team in both receptions and receiving yards.
Detroit Lions: RB Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson mere days before the start of the 2020 season. At the time, they merely appeared to be bolstering their backfield depth chart, but Peterson is staking his claim as the team's lead back.
The 35-year-old Peterson has been stunningly effective through the first two weeks, averaging a whopping 6.4 yards per carry. He leads the team in carries (21) and yards (134), although he has yet to find the end zone. He's also hauled in three passes for 21 yards.
Peterson is on pace to break the coveted 1,000-yard mark rushing for the ninth time in his career. That would be a remarkable feat at Peterson's age and an unexpected development after the Washington Football Team cut him late in the offseason.
Green Bay Packers: Edge Rashan Gary
The Green Bay Packers did not utilize 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary much as a rookie, largely because they also added veteran edge-defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith last offseason. The two Smiths were the team's primary pass-rushers, while Gary played on only 24 percent of the defensive snaps.
The two Smiths are still on the roster, but Gary has emerged as a stunningly effective pressure man this season. He's played 59 percent of the defensive snaps and has 1.5 sacks, five pressures and four quarterback hits. Gary had only 2.0 sacks and five pressures while playing all 16 games last season.
While Gary is unlikely to hit the number of sacks he's on pace for (24), he has a strong chance of reaching double-digit numbers even as a rotational piece. His unexpected emergence has only improved the Packers' pass-rushing rotation and is a big reason why they currently own the league's 10th-ranked defense in terms of yardage.
Houston Texans: RB David Johnson
The Houston Texans have mostly been a disappointment in 2020, but one early positive is the play of running back David Johnson.
Acquired in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, Johnson appeared to have lost a step over the past two seasons, averaging only 3.7 yards per carry during that span. However, he's looking more like the Pro Bowl version we last saw in 2016 with 111 rushing yards on 22 carries and 48 yards on five catches.
Though he isn't going to approach the 2,000-yard mark again, Johnson is on pace for an impressive 1,272 scrimmage yards. He could top 1,000 rushing yards if he gets more than the 11 carries per game he's averaging so far.
While the Hopkins deal still looks like bad for Houston, the Texans at least appear to have gotten a productive starting tailback out of the trade.
Indianapolis Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox
With young receivers like Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. on the roster, one might be shocked to hear that the Indianapolis Colts' breakout pass-catcher thus far has been tight end Mo Alie-Cox.
Alie-Cox has been a backup on Indianapolis' depth chart for the past two years, and he's never had more than eight receptions in a season. After two games this year, he has seven receptions and a team-high 131 receiving yards.
Alie-Cox did most of his damage in Week 2 while starter Jack Doyle was out with a knee injury. Still, it's hard to deny the chemistry he seemed to have with quarterback Philip Rivers in that game—he caught five of six targets for 111 yards.
Colts fans should expect to see much more of Alie-Cox moving forward.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB James Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to cut Leonard Fournette after trying and failing to trade him wasn't a surprise. The fact that they were willing to do so because of the presence of undrafted rookie James Robinson was.
However, Jacksonville's running game hasn't suffered at all with Robinson leading the way. He's rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in three games and is averaging nearly 4.9 yards per carry. He's also added 129 yards on 10 receptions.
This means that the Illinois State product that no one wanted on draft day is on pace for 1,808 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. While he may not reach those numbers, Robinson is off to a shockingly good start.
He's made it clear why Jacksonville considered Fournette expendable.
Kansas City Chiefs: CB L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten major offensive contributions from rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. That was to be expected.
It was much harder to predict that fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed would be a defensive mainstay from the get-go. However, Sneed has been just that through the first two games of the season.
He has started both games and has played 97 percent of the defensive snaps. More importantly, he has not been the liability that defensive rookies often are.
While Sneed has allowed eight completions on 14 targets, he's also batted three passes, logged two interceptions and totaled 10 tackles. While pass-rushers are usually the front-runners for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sneed should also be considered an early favorite.
Las Vegas Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs
After Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards as a rookie and finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, it's no surprise that he's off to a hot start this season. What's surprising is that the Las Vegas Raiders standout has emerged as a complete running back.
As a rookie, Jacobs caught only 20 passes for 166 yards. Through two games, he has caught seven passes on nine targets for 63 yards. That puts him on pace for 56 receptions and 504 receiving yards.
Those aren't Alvin Kamara-esque numbers, but they do represent an unexpected jump for a player who was largely limited to early-down work in 2019.
With Jacobs also on pace for 1,448 rushing yards, he could reach the rare 2,000-scrimmage-yard mark.
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert
Seeing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert start in Week 2 was a shocker in and of itself. The No. 6 overall pick was supposed to remain on the bench early in the year, as journeyman Tyrod Taylor was expected to hold down the starting job.
However, Taylor was sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung during a pregame injection. Herbert thus got the surprise start against the Chiefs, and he nearly pulled off the upset.
Herbert looked anything but ill-prepared despite not having a preseason and heading into the game as the backup. He finished 22-of-33 for 311 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 18 yards and another score.
While the Chargers may give the starting job back to Taylor once he's healthy, Herbert is expected to start again in Week 3, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Los Angeles Rams: S Jordan Fuller
The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0, thanks in no small part to a defense that has allowed the third-fewest points in the league. Rookie sixth-round pick and starting safety Jordan Fuller has been a huge part of that defense, which is a surprise to perhaps everyone but his teammates.
"Jordan has been balling all camp," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after the Rams' Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, per Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "We are happy to have him in our secondary and he's been playing extremely well, so we expected him to do that again tonight."
Fuller has played 99.3 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps and has 17 tackles, which ranks second on the team. While it's uncommon for sixth-round picks to become immediate stars, that appears to be exactly what he's doing with Los Angeles in 2020.
Miami Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin
The Miami Dolphins revamped their backfield in the offseason, signing Jordan Howard and trading for Matt Breida. While both have contributed, Myles Gaskin has been leading the charge through the first three weeks of the season.
Gaskin leads the team with 152 rushing yards and has added 91 yards on 15 receptions. He leads the team in receptions by one over star wideout DeVante Parker.
Howard and Breida remain backfield complements for now, but it might not be long before Gaskin takes over as Miami's every-down option.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Olabisi Johnson
When the Minnesota Vikings used a first-round pick on LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, the rookie appeared poised to take over for the departed Stefon Diggs as the team's No. 2 wideout.
However, he's more often been the third receiver behind second-year man Olabisi Johnson.
The two receivers are close in production—Jefferson has five catches for 70 yards, while Johnson has four for 80—but Johnson leads in both targets (seven to six) and in snap percentage. Johnson has played nearly 71 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps, while Jefferson has been on the field 61 percent of the time.
Adam Thielen is the clear No. 1 receiver in Minnesota, but it's good to see that the Vikings have a pair of promising young wideouts after him on the depth chart. After Johnson had only 294 yards in 2019, his newfound presence in the offense should be seen as a welcome surprise.
New England Patriots: QB Cam Newton
Is Cam Newton back to his MVP form of 2015? Probably not. But after two injury-plagued seasons and a lot of questions about his future, he is healthy and back to being a quality NFL starting quarterback.
In his first two starts with the New England Patriots, Newton has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 552 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He's also rushed for 122 yards and four more scores. More importantly, he was one play away from having the Patriots at 2-0.
It's stunning how well the marriage between Newton and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems to be going. Newton, who didn't sign with the Patriots until late June, appears poised to lead New England to its 12th straight playoff berth.
Envisioning any of this in April or May might have seemed downright ludicrous.
New Orleans Saints: DT Malcolm Roach
The New Orleans Saints used only four picks in the 2020 NFL draft. Three of those picks—lineman Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun and tight end Adam Trautman—were expected to make an impact this season.
Therefore, it's been surprising to see undrafted rookie Malcolm Roach having a significant role in the defense.
The former Texas defensive tackle has played more than a third of the team's defensive snaps and has produced six tackles and two tackles for loss in two games.
Don't be surprised if Roach remains a noteworthy piece of the Saints' defensive line rotation moving forward.
New York Giants: CB Darnay Holmes
The injury-ravaged New York Giants haven't had many positive surprises during their rough start to the 2020 season.
However, the emergence of rookie fourth-round cornerback Darnay Holmes is a positive sign for the future of the defense.
Holmes started in Week 1 and got off to a rough start of his own, allowing five receptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he fared better in Week 2, allowing only one reception in more of a rotational role—he played 38 percent of the defensive snaps, as opposed to 73 percent in the opener.
It was surprising to see Holmes get the start in his first NFL game, and it's been good to see him settle in as a solid, young part-time player.
New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton
Like the Giants, the New York Jets have had a tough-to-watch start to their 2020 campaign. However, rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton has been a joy to watch.
Though Becton was the third offensive tackle taken in April's draft, he's been the most physically dominant thus far. He's opened gaping holes in the running game and has held up in pass protection against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.
According to Pro Football Focus, Becton has allowed only one sack so far.
"He's been impressive the first two games," head coach Adam Gase said, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes.
Becton has arguably been the only impressive aspect of New York's first two games this season.
Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert
The fact that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been productive isn't surprising. The fact that he seemingly has replaced Zach Ertz as the primary receiving tight end is.
Goedert hauled in 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns last season. However, he's already caught a team-high 12 passes for 131 yards and a score. Ertz has eight catches for 60 yards.
While Ertz has played nearly 90 percent of the offensive snaps, Goedert is right behind him at 84 percent. Goedert has been targeted 17 times compared to 14 targets for Ertz.
While Goedert's rise is good for the Eagles offense, it doesn't bode well for Ertz's desire for a new contract.
"I said all along I want [to] be here for the long run. I don't know if for sure that feeling is mutual," Ertz said, per The Athletic's Zach Berman.
If Goedert continues performing like this, Philadelphia may not feel pressure to get a deal with Ertz done.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chase Claypool
The Pittsburgh Steelers have forged a reputation for finding good receivers in the draft. However, the emergence of rookie wideout Chase Claypool has to be a pleasant surprise even for them.
The former Notre Dame standout has played only one-third of the offensive snaps. However, he's tied for third on the team with five receptions and ranks second with 127 receiving yards to go with a touchdown.
Only Diontae Johnson has more receiving yards, and he has 14 catches through two games.
Claypool is the biggest deep threat on Pittsburgh's roster—he's averaged 25.4 yards per catch—and his early production is likely more than even the most optimistic of Pittsburgh fans could have expected.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Jerick McKinnon
Just seeing running back Jerick McKinnon on the field in Week 1 had to be a pleasant surprise for the San Francisco 49ers. The 2018 free-agent addition didn't see a regular-season snap in his first two years, and it was fair to wonder if he'd ever be a reliable piece of the offense.
McKinnon is finally healthy, and he's wasted no time making his impact felt. Though he's had only six carries and three receptions, the former Vikings standout has racked up 121 total yards and two touchdowns.
McKinnon has added an unexpected-but-welcome home run element to San Francisco's backfield, but he'll be counted on even more moving forward. The Niners are expected to be without running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman in Week 3 against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into 2020 with Super Bowl aspirations. Therefore, it was surprising to see them entrust two rookies with starting positions right out of the gate.
First-round pick Tristan Wirfs has been starting at right tackle, while second-rounder Antoine Winfield Jr. has been starting at safety. Of the two, Winfield has been the more unexpected star.
He's quickly proved to be one of the most productive members of the defense, amassing 17 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits and a batted pass in his first two NFL games.
While there is still plenty of room for improvement in Tampa's secondary—the Buccaneers rank 21st in pass defense—the emergence of Winfield might help the defense become a more formidable unit as the season progresses.
Seattle Seahawks: WR DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a strong rookie campaign, catching 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. However, anyone who watched him bully reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in Week 2 has to be surprised with how quickly he's become one of the NFL's best wideouts.
"He respected that he had a chance, thinking that the best guy in the league would be covering him and he didn't back off for one second," head coach Pete Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle.
Metcalf currently ranks seventh in the NFL with 187 receiving yards on eight receptions. He's hauled in two touchdowns and is averaging an impressive 23.4 yards per catch.
Looking back, the biggest surprise is that Metcalf lasted until late in the second round of the 2019 draft before Seattle pulled the trigger and drafted him.
Tennessee Titans: TE Jonnu Smith
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is in his fourth pro season and might be in store for the sort of breakout we saw from guys like Darren Waller and Mark Andrews last season. He's been an unexpectedly large part of the passing attack to this point.
Through two games, Smith has eight receptions for 120 yards, five first downs and three touchdowns. He's on pace for 64 catches and 960 receiving yards, more than his first three seasons combined.
While Tennessee has gotten offensive contributions from usual suspects like Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Corey Davis, Smith's emergence adds a new wrinkle to that side of the ball that opponents could find difficult to contain.
Washington Football Team: WR Steven Sims Jr.
One of the Washington Football Team's biggest issues in 2019 was a lack of receiver depth. Then-rookie Terry McLaurin was a budding star, but there wasn't a reliable No. 2 option after him. That made life difficult on Dwayne Haskins once he was given a starting opportunity and was one of the team's biggest concerns heading into 2020.
Well, Washington seems to have found its No. 2 receiver, and it isn't a lofty draft pick or a key free-agent addition. Surprisingly, second-year receiver Steven Sims Jr. has emerged as a real difference-maker.
The 2019 undrafted free agent had only 34 receptions for 310 yards and four scores last year, but he's on pace to obliterate those numbers in 2020. He has caught six passes on eight targets for 103 yards, which puts him on pace for 48 receptions and 824 receiving yards—respectable numbers for a young No. 2 receiver.
While the jury is still out on Haskins as a franchise signal-caller, the Ohio State product at least has a few dependable targets at his disposal.
Snap counts and advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.