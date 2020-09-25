Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Early This Season

0 of 32

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The NFL wouldn't be as much fun if things went according to plan. Every year, surprise teams and players emerge to reset the football landscape and the expectations for the rest of the season.

Last year, "running" quarterback Lamar Jackson spent his first two games throwing for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He set himself up as an MVP candidate with that early-season showing and ultimately won the award.

A few players on winning teams have had Jackson-esque breakouts early in 2020, but even the league's winless teams have had some positive surprises worth.

Here, we'll dig into the biggest early surprise for each team. These are players who have defied early expectations or seemingly emerged from nowhere entirely, and we'll only be skewing positive here.

While the early struggles of Pro Bowlers like Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz are certainly surprising, that's a topic for a different day.