NFL Week 3 Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions Before Thursday Night

The NFL Week 3 schedule is backloaded with marquee matchups, but there are still plenty of intriguing games to watch before you reach Sunday and Monday night.

The slate opens with Miami making the short trip up to Jacksonville for a Thursday night showdown that could be a close affair.

Since the Dolphins and Jaguars are a combined 1-3, it may be hard to figure out which way to wager on the spread, but there are some prop bets that you can take advantage of.

The same can be said about San Francisco's second trip in two weeks to MetLife Stadium. Since the 49ers are dealing with a slew of injury issues, it may be best to explore the prop market for them and the New York Giants to avoid a tricky spread wager.

Week 3 Schedule and Odds

Thursday, September 24

Miami at Jacksonville (-3) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network) (Over/Under: 48)

Sunday, September 27

Cincinnati at Philadelphia (-5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 46)

Houston at Pittsburgh (-4) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Las Vegas at New England (-5.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 48)

Tennessee (-2.5) at Minnesota (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 48.5)

Chicago at Atlanta (-3) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 47.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo (-2) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 47.5)

San Francisco (-4) at New York Giants (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 42)

Washington at Cleveland (-7) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 44)

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 44)

New York Jets at Indianapolis (-10.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 43.5)

Tampa Bay (-6) at Denver (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 43.5)

Detroit at Arizona (-5.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55)

Dallas at Seattle (-5) (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55.5)

Green Bay at New Orleans (-3.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 52.5)

Monday, September 28

Kansas City at Baltimore (-3.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 53.5)

All Times ET. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Prop Bets

Keelan Cole Receiving Yards (Over 47.5)

Keelan Cole could be in line for an advanced role in the Jacksonville offense Thursday night.

The wide receiver is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard Week 2 performance and may receive more targets from Gardner Minshew II if DJ Chark Jr. is significantly hampered by his injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chark is listed as questionable with a chest/back injury.

Cole has brought in all but one of the passes Minshew has thrown in his direction this season, and he found the end zone once each in matchups with Indianapolis and Tennessee.

His production could also increase based off Miami's secondary situation. Byron Jones was ruled out Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami was already struggling with opposing passing attacks. It has allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL. The Dolphins' issues could get worse with Jones not on the gridiron.

Since the Jaguars defense has been less than reliable in 2020 with the 10th-most total yards conceded, the offense could be forced to score on many drives to keep the team in the lead.

If Minshew needs to rely on a single wideout, it could be Cole because of his high catch rate and ability to find space around the end zone.

New York Giants Total Points (Over 19.5)

The Giants may be expected to struggle without Saquon Barkley on the field, but a few factors could go in their favor to eclipse the 20-point mark and hit their projected team total.

The Giants offense may be in better position to absorb the loss with Devonta Freeman joining the backfield alongside Dion Lewis.

Joe Judge's team may also find success on the interior with Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas out of the 49ers lineup due to injuries.

San Francisco is going through changes on offense as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be "surprised" if Jimmy Garoppolo started, per Schefter, which means Nick Mullens is in line to start.

Mullens has thrown at least one interception in seven of his 10 NFL appearances and was picked off twice in a 2018 meeting with the Giants.

Mullens' propensity to turn the ball over could gift the Giants some favorable field position that Daniel Jones can turn into scoring drives.

The Giants forced three turnovers in their first two games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, and if they can force Mullens into trouble again, they may even have a chance to win outright over the depleted 49ers.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.