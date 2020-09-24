Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

As we do every week, we'll wrap up this column by banging out some more questions from the Bleacher Report app in rapid-fire style.

jdrills1 is digging through the scrap heap: "Mike Davis or Russell Gage at flex in PPR?"

Russell Gage (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100) of the Atlanta Falcons has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, topping 100 yards in Week 1 and scoring a touchdown last week in Dallas. That hot start gives him the edge over Mike Davis of the Carolina Panthers, who is a huge question mark taking over for Christian McCaffrey.

It's wide receiver help for npow: "Which two get the start out of Hollywood Brown, DJ Moore and Corey Davis?"

Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans has a great matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but it's hard to start him over DJ Moore ((DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100) of the Panthers or Marquise Brown (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000) of the Baltimore Ravens. Moore is the top receiver for a team likely to be playing from behind, while Brown's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs has shootout written all over it.

rbaker57 needs tight end help: "[Dallas] Goedert or Mike [Gesicki?]"

This is an easy call. The Philadelphia Eagles offense is a mess, while Mike Gesicki (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000) is coming off a huge 8/130/1 game last week against the Buffalo Bills. Gesicki all the way.

Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams has qoolwhip qonfused (get it?): "Is Henderson for real? I just traded James Conner and need to replace him."

With Cam Akers (chest) and Malcolm Brown (finger) both nursing injuries, Darrell Henderson Jr. (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400) is a good bet to lead Los Angeles Rams running backs in touches Sunday against the Bills. But this backfield has the makings of a committee attack. It could be Henderson one week and Brown the next. Trusting any of them as a weekly starter is a risky bet.

Mamo1711 is feeling froggy: "Should I consider benching Patrick Mahomes in a bad matchup in favor of Gardner Minshew?"

In a word: no. Yes, Patrick Mahomes (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400) gets a tough Ravens team Monday night. But you don't bench Mahomes—ever. Last year against Baltimore, he threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

More QB questions from jedistone: "Drew [Brees], [Ryan] Tennehill or [Gardner] Minshew."

It's hard to believe I'm not recommending Drew Brees here against the Green Bay Packers, but he hasn't looked great in either start this season. Ryan Tannehill had four touchdowns last week and gets a Vikings defense that has looked awful this season, but the play here is Gardner Minshew II (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) against the Miami Dolphins. Minshew has thrown three scoring passes in both games this season, and the Dolphins defense is down cornerback Byron Jones on Thursday night.

Finally, mayurpatel needs two of these three players: "Need one flex and one RB in full PPR; Jerick McKinnon, Mike Davis, Marquise Brown."

The workload concerns of Jerick McKinnon have already been discussed. That leaves Mike Davis (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100), who should see at least 15 touches for the Panthers against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Marquise Brown (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000) in the aforementioned potential shootout in Charm City.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.