NFL Week 3 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Two weeks into the 2020 NFL season, there are 11 teams that have yet to lose a game. For some, it's no surprise, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. For others, like the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, it's a bit more surprising.

But it's a long season. Each team still has 14 games to play over the next 15 weeks, and a lot can happen. Teams with hot starts could get cold. Perhaps some of the 11 teams that have started 0-2 get on the right track and make a push to the playoffs.

With each week, we'll continue to learn more about the 32 teams, including which ones are legitimate contenders and which are pretenders. And there are some exciting matchups in Week 3 that will continue to help us do that.

Here's a look at the full Week 3 schedule, along with odds and picks for each game.

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3); Over/Under 48 points

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5); O/U 47.5

San Francisco 49ers (-4) at New York Giants; O/U 41

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6); O/U 46.5

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-5.5); O/U 48

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4); O/U 45

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (-2); O/U 47.5

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings; O/U 47.5

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7); O/U 44

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5); O/U 43.5

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5); O/U 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos; O/U 43.5

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5); O/U 54.5

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5); O/U 55.5

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5); O/U 51.5

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); O/U 53.5

Safest Bets To Make In Week 3

Titans (-2.5) at Vikings

Sure, there's a chance Minnesota breaks through and gets a win it desperately needs to avoid an 0-3 start and put its abysmal first two weeks behind it. But there's a much better chance of Tennessee winning, and it would only take it doing so by a field goal to cash in on these odds.

The Titans needed a game-winning field goal from Stephen Gostkowski in the final minutes to beat the Jaguars in Week 2, so they're not coming off the most impressive victory. But they're still proving to be a better team than the Vikings, who have started the year with losses to the Packers and Colts.

And if you're comparing the quarterback matchup, Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill has looked much better than Minnesota's Kirk Cousins. While Tannehill threw four touchdown passes against Jacksonville, Cousins went 11-for-26 for 113 yards and three interceptions against Indianapolis. So, the Titans' defense could be poised for a bounce-back showing against this Vikings offense.

The line here is much too close to not bet on Tennessee to win by three or more. It's only a matter of time before running back Derrick Henry gets things going and breaks off for a huge game, and there may be no better time to do it than against a Minnesota defense that is averaging 154.5 rushing yards allowed per game through two weeks, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Eagles (-6) vs. Bengals

The Eagles are not going to open the season 0-3. And they're certainly not going to do it by losing to the Bengals. And even though Cincinnati may not be as bad as it was last season, Philadelphia should still win this home matchup by at least a touchdown.

In Week 1, the Eagles were banged up and their offensive line was exploited by Washington's pass rush, which led to them blowing a 17-point lead. They faced a tougher matchup in Week 2 by taking on the Rams, which wasn't exactly a great opportunity for a bounce-back showing.

But Philadelphia is getting healthy, and running back Miles Sanders had a strong season debut last week against the Rams even in defeat, as he rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and had three receptions for 36 yards. He should build off that with another strong game against the Bengals.

Looking ahead at the Eagles' schedule, they have road matchups against the 49ers and Steelers in Weeks 4 and 5, followed by a home contest against the Ravens in Week 6. Those will all be difficult games, and Philadelphia needs to establish a little bit of momentum before that stretch. Expect the Eagles to do it with a convincing Week 3 win.

Lions at Cardinals: Under 54.5

This is a big number, especially for a matchup involving a Lions team that has yet to score more than 23 points and has been without top receiver Kenny Golladay due to a hamstring strain. Even if he returns this week, he may not be at full strength for Detroit, which could have some troubles against Arizona's defense.

The Cardinals' offense is going to move the ball effectively, but they're also likely to win this game. They've started the season strong with wins against San Francisco and Washington, and they're home for the second straight week.

A problem that could arise with betting this over/under may be that Arizona will have a big enough lead that it won't need to keep piling up the points. This is the second highest over/under line of the week (only one point behind Dallas vs. Seattle) and it just doesn't seem likely these teams will eclipse that large number.

The Cardinals' defense ranks seventh in the NFL through two weeks, and they'll have another solid showing against the Lions that will make it worthwhile to bet the under on this matchup.