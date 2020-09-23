NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Lightning vs. Stars Game 3 Odds, Live Stream

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to take their first lead of the series when Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Wednesday night.

After getting blown out by the Dallas Stars in Game 1, 4-1, the Bolts came roaring back in Game 2, taking a 3-0 lead in the first period before a failed comeback attempt by Dallas resulted in a 3-2 loss for the Stars.

The fast-paced style of play has seemingly favored Tampa Bay yet it took a full game before that manifested. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was lights out in Game 1 with 22 saves in the third period but couldn't slow down the Lightning's power play unit in Game 2. The Bolts scored their first two goals of the game on the man-advantage just three minutes apart.

They may only be getting stronger, too.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Matchup: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Moneyline: Lightning -157 (Bet $157 to win $100), Stars +135

Spread: Lightning -1.5 (+170)

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tampa captain Steven Stamkos has yet to play this postseason after suffering an injury shortly before the playoffs began. Yet he may make his debut soon.

Stamkos took part in the Bolts' morning skate ahead of Game 2, giving plenty of fans hope, but head coach Jon Cooper is loathe to explain his thinking in these situations.

"If you've been following along with my press conferences, I really don't reveal anything about my lineups," Cooper told reporters Monday. "You'll have to tune in tonight to find out. It's probably frustrating for a lot of people, especially in the day of social media, but we'll have our lineup today and 20 guys will be in the lineup that give us the best chance to win."

The 30-year-old center is one of the best players in hockey when healthy. Despite an injury-plagued regular season, he still posted 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 57 games.

He also makes the Tampa power play even more dangerous as his one-timers from the face-off dot is about as tough a shot to stop as there is.

Whether or not he returns to the lineup, Dallas can hopefully get more out its own top players like center Tyler Seguin and winger Jamie Benn—neither have a point in the Stanley Cup Final through two games.

The Stars already proved capable of putting pressure on Tampa and grabbing a series lead. Heading into Game 3, they'll have to do it again and try to halt the Lightning from gaining any more momentum.