NFL Teams Whose Playoff Hopes Are Fading Fast

0 of 5

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

It's already over for some NFL teams.

While it might seem premature to make such a statement just two games into the season, the reality is just 12 percent of teams to start 0-2 since 2007 have rebounded to make the playoffs.

And there are double-digit teams with a 0-2 mark after just two weeks of action this year.

Granted, it feels like anything can happen after an odd preseason-less journey to this point. And some of the 0-2 teams (sorry, New York fans) aren't exactly shockers.

But for the following teams—thanks to a slow start, tough divisions, schedules and general projections—it seems like digging out of their current holes won't be possible.