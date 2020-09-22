Gardner Minshew Playfully Jabs 'Much, Much Elder' Ryan Fitzpatrick Ahead of TNF

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to face off on Thursday night, but the better battle may be between the facial hair of their two quarterbacks.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew have traded playful jabs this week about who has better facial hair.

"The mustaches versus the beard...I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides," Fitzpatrick told reporters.

Score one for team beard.

Minshew might have won the war of words with his rebuttal, though.

"I'll let mine speak for itself... but I'm gonna have respect for my elders. Especially when they're much, much elder," Minshew told reporters.

To be fair, Minshew and Fitzpatrick both have claims to having the best—or, at least, the most noteworthy—facial hair in the NFL. Minshew's mustache looks like it came straight from the era where hotel beds vibrated, while Fitzpatrick's aesthetic is more "fights bears for fun."

Which is to say they're both glorious.

It's hard to pick a winner here, so they'll have to settle the argument on the field.