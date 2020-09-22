Rob Manfred: MLB 'Pressing Ahead' with Plan to Host Fans at NLCS, World Series

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise in Texas, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the sport plans to have fans in the stands during the 2020 playoffs.

“We are pressing ahead to have fans in Texas," Manfred told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “One of the most important things to our game is the presence of fans. Starting down the path of having fans in stadiums, and in a safe and risk-free environment, is very, very important to our game."

MLB will hold the NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers' home stadium, as part of their bubbled postseason plan. It's unclear how many fans will be allowed in the stadium, but the Dallas Cowboys just hosted their home opener with 25 percent capacity.

The ALCS will be held in San Diego and will not have fans due to California's continued COVID-19 restrictions. Texas has remained one of the most aggressive states in reopening amid the pandemic despite the United States having nearly seven million cases and over 200,000 deaths.

The 2020 regular season has been held without fan attendance, but Manfred has been steadfast in a commitment to getting real ambiance for the championship rounds. Manfred says he's proud of the way the sport navigated the pandemic, especially after outbreaks within the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals threatened the season in July.

“It’s been grueling for everyone, the constant feeling of risk, the grinding, everything so different than the way we normally do things,’’ Manfred said. “The best way to say it is that 2020 presented some really, really difficult challenges for the sport, and I never worked harder to try to meet those challenges. I do take pride that we’re just a few days away from finishing the (regular) season, an important milestone for the industry.’’