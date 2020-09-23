49ers' Tevin Coleman to Be Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Could Miss 4 Weeks

John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is likely to land on injured reserve with a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for a month.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan provided the update Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coleman has played a mostly reserve role across six years with the Niners and Atlanta Falcons. He recorded over 900 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons with Atlanta starting in 2016. He tallied 724 total yards and seven touchdowns with the 49ers last year.

He's racked up just 30 yards on 18 carries through two games in 2020.

The 27-year-old Indiana University product has dealt with several injuries since joining San Francisco before last season, though. He dealt with a high-ankle sprain and shoulder injury in 2019 in addition to this year's injury.

Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon figure to split most of the snaps with Raheem Mostert also unavailable because of an MCL injury. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk could be tabbed in some short-yardage situations, while JaMycal Hasty could be called up from the practice squad to provide depth.

The Niners feature plenty of upside in the rushing attack when everybody is at full strength, but the injuries have already taken their toll. They'll hope a committee approach will be enough to produce meaningful contributions on the ground.