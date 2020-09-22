NFL Predictions Week 3: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Week 2 had some surprises. Despite a loss, the Los Angeles Chargers pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit and took them into overtime with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Las Vegas Raiders upset the New Orleans Saints 34-24 in the Monday Night Football showcase.

Before you place wagers on Week 3 lines, take a look at the injury report. Star running backs Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley went down with notable injuries. As premier playmakers, their absences will certainly affect betting lines.

Multiple games will feature unfamiliar opponents between conferences, so you'll have a tough call for those games. Three playoff teams from the previous campaign will try to avoid an 0-3 start, expect to see more urgency from teams in that predicament.

We'll rely the odds from DraftKings with predictions for each game on the Week 3 slate. Also, take a look at our top bets for the upcoming contests.

Week 3 Point Spreads and Predictions

Thursday, September 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) (Over/Under: 47.5); Dolphins 26, Jaguars 21

Thursday, September 27

San Francisco 49ers (-4.5) at New York Giants (O/U: 41); 49ers 23, Giants 21

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-6) (O/U: 47); Patriots 27, Raiders 24

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5) (O/U: 43.5); Colts 30, Jets 20

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) (O/U: 47.5); Falcons 24, Bears 21

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (-2.5) (O/U: 47.5); Rams 24, Bills 23

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7) (O/U: 44); Browns 20, Washington 17

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (O/U: 47); Titans 28, Vikings 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) (O/U: 46.5); Eagles 33, Bengals 26

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) (O/U: 45); Steelers 30, Texans 27

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-7) (O/U: 43.5); Chargers 28, Panthers 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos (O/U: 43); Buccaneers 27, Broncos 24

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5) (O/U: 54.5); Cardinals 34, Lions 28

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) (O/U: 55.5); Seahawks 30, Cowboys 24

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5) (O/U: 51.5); Packers 27, Saints 23

Monday, September 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) (O/U: 53.5); Chiefs 30, Ravens 28

Top Bets

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

In Week 2, the Chargers surprised the Chiefs, inserting Herbert into the starting lineup. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Tyrod Taylor experienced complications from an injection to the ribs for an injury.

Head coach Anthony Lynn thinks Taylor (when healthy) gives his team the best chance to win games (h/t Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times). The veteran signal-caller's status for Week 3 remains unclear.

Carolina must prepare for Taylor and Herbert, which isn't an easy task. Furthermore, the rookie had an impressive outing against the reigning Super Bowl champions, throwing for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Regardless of who starts under, the Chargers have a complementary ground attack that racked 183 rushing yards in the previous outing.

The Panthers have allowed an average of 127.5 rushing yards through two contests. They'll take the field without their best offensive playmaker, Christian McCaffrey. He's out four-to-six weeks with a high ankle sprain, per Rapoport.

The Chargers should have some success on the ground. Los Angeles' third-ranked scoring defense will dominate a McCaffrey-less Panthers squad.

Prediction Chargers 28, Panthers 17

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Anyone who watched the Saints vs. Raiders could see quarterback Drew Brees has lost some zip on his arm and a bit of decisiveness in the pocket. He threw a terrible interception in the middle of the field on a two-minute drive before halftime. That turnover swung the momentum in the Silver and Black's favor.

Brees threw for 312 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but the boxscore doesn't tell the entire story. The Saints offense stalled throughout the second half, scoring only seven points.

Secondly, Brees probably won't have star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Saints' season opener. On a short week, New Orleans will battle the Green Bay Packers in a close contest at home.

The Packers defense ranks 10th in yards allowed. Brees may experience trouble moving the ball through the air with cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King on the boundaries. Green Bay wins on the road while the Saints drop consecutive games.

Prediction: Packers 27, Saints 23

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Although the Chiefs struggled with Herbert last week, Kansas City isn't the team to bet against with Patrick Mahomes under center. As a starter, he's 9-0 in September.

Mahomes has a 2-0 record vs. the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback.

Baltimore outscored the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans with a combined score of 71-22. Yet, neither offense compares to the Chiefs' high-powered attack. With speedy deep threat Tyreek Hill, expect Mahomes to test the Ravens' safeties.

Baltimore released three-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas during the offseason after a fight with Chuck Clark during practice. At that position, third-year pro Deshon Elliott will face a tough task in the upcoming contest.

The Chiefs offense should have enough firepower to outlast the Ravens in a tight battle on the Monday Night Football stage. Hill exposes a weakness in Baltimore's secondary, propelling his team to a victory.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Ravens 28