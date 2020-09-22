Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

In many fantasy football drafts this year, running backs Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley were likely the first two players to come off the board. And why wouldn't they be? They're two dynamic players who seemed likely to again put up huge numbers and perhaps guide those managers' teams to a successful 2020 season.

Quickly, those managers who drafted McCaffrey or Barkley may be scrambling. McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in the Carolina Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and may miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN's David Newton. Meanwhile, Barkley's prognosis was much worse, as he suffered a torn right ACL in the New York Giants' Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears and will be out for the rest of the season.

There are plenty of fantasy implications because of those injuries (as well as the others suffered by players during Week 2), and it affected the ranking of the top 50 flex points-per-reception players for the week as well. Here's a look at those rankings for Week 3, followed by more on some of the latest injury situations.

Top 50 PPR Flex Rankings

1. RB Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. GB)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. WR DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. DET)

3. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at SEA)

4. RB Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NYJ)

5. RB Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. CIN)

6. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. TEN)

7. RB Derrick Henry, TEN (at MIN)

8. RB Aaron Jones, GB (at NO)

9. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BAL)

10. RB Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. DET)

11. RB Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. WAS)

12. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CHI)

13. WR Michael Thomas, NO (vs. GB)

14. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CAR)

15. RB Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. TB)

16. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. HOU)

17. WR DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. DAL)

18. WR Tyreek Hill, KC (at BAL)

19. WR Julio Jones, ATL (vs. CHI)

20. WR DJ Chark Jr., JAC (vs. MIA)

21. TE Travis Kelce, KC (at BAL)

22. RB Chris Carson, SEA (vs. DAL)

23. RB Joe Mixon, CIN (at PHI)

24. WR Davante Adams, GB (at NO)

25. WR Allen Robinson II, CHI (at ATL)

26. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. DAL)

27. WR DeVante Parker, MIA (at JAC)

28. WR Terry McLaurin, WAS (at CLE)

29. RB Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. NYJ)

30. WR Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. WAS)

31. RB Todd Gurley II, ATL (vs. CHI)

32. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. NYJ)

33. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. WAS)

34. WR Amari Cooper, DAL (at SEA)

35. WR Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. CAR)

36. RB James Conner, PIT (vs. HOU)

37. WR Mike Evans, TB (at DEN)

38. RB Cam Akers, LAR (at BUF)

39. RB David Johnson, HOU (at PIT)

40. TE Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. KC)

41. WR Michael Gallup, DAL (at SEA)

42. RB Josh Jacobs, LV (at NE)

43. WR Robert Woods, LAR (at BUF)

44. WR Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. TEN)

45. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR (at BUF)

46. WR Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LAR)

47. RB Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NYG)

48. WR Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at ARI)

49. RB Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. LAR)

50. WR DJ Moore, CAR (at LAC)

Injury Report

While Michael Thomas could have a solid showing if he's back in New Orleans' lineup in Week 3 for a home matchup against Green Bay that could be a high-scoring contest, it's possible he'll be out again after he missed Monday night's game against Las Vegas with a high ankle sprain.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas went to Green Bay to meet with surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, who diagnosed Thomas' injury as a mild sprain. It's possible that Thomas will be back for the Saints this week, as Schefter notes there's "hope and even some optimism" that that will be the case.

If Thomas is back for the Saints, he likely should be in fantasy lineups. Although he may be limited, Thomas is a must-start receiver with too high of a ceiling every week to potentially leave on your bench. It could also take away touches from some of New Orleans' other offensive players. Not running back Alvin Kamara, though, who is off to a great start and may be the top fantasy player of the week with Christian McCaffrey out.

That's not the only injury to monitor ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the Packers and Saints. Top Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2, although it doesn't appear like it's going to be an issue moving forward.

Still, it might be good to have backup options if you have Thomas or Adams on your roster. And because it's the Sunday night game, it should be a player from one of these two teams or a player from the upcoming Monday night matchup (Chiefs at Ravens).

Sunday's game between the 49ers and Giants is one that will be heavily affected by injuries. For San Francisco, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee sprain) were injured in Week 2, adding to the team's growing list of ailments. Meanwhile, New York will be without Saquon Barkley.

There probably isn't a Giants running back who should be streamed, but 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon could be an intriguing flex option. McKinnon had three carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, and he should get plenty more touches with Mostert unlikely to play. New York is averaging 138 rushing yards allowed per game through two weeks, so it's a good matchup as well.

Speaking of good matchups, DJ Chark Jr. could have his biggest game of the season should he suit up for the Jaguars on Thursday night against the Dolphins. He was limited in practice Monday due to a chest injury. But if he plays, he'll be going up against a Miami defense that could be without top cornerback Byron Jones (groin and Achilles injuries).

Chark had three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's opener against Indianapolis, then he had four catches for 84 yards in Week 2 against Tennessee. Assuming he's healthy and ready to go, he could notch his first 100-yard game of the season and/or get back in the end zone.