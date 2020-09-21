Darius Leonard Accidentally Gave Colts Fan Wedding Ring While Gifting His Gloves

Jenna CiccotelliContributor IISeptember 21, 2020

Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard gave more than his game gloves to a fan after his team's 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. 

Leonard's wedding ring was stuck inside.

Bleacher Report's Tyler Brooke, whose step-nephew was on the receiving end of the gloves, tweeted about the extra gift Monday, seeking a way to return the ring. 

"I need that," Leonard responded, to which Brooke replied that—luckily for Leonard—the mix-up seemed to be "taken care of."  

Thanks to the power of social media, it appears Leonard will be getting his ring back. 