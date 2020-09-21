Darius Leonard Accidentally Gave Colts Fan Wedding Ring While Gifting His Gloves

Darius Leonard Accidentally Gave Colts Fan Wedding Ring While Gifting His GlovesSeptember 21, 2020
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard gave more than his game gloves to a fan after his team's 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.
Leonard's wedding ring was stuck inside.
Bleacher Report's Tyler Brooke, whose step-nephew was on the receiving end of the gloves, tweeted about the extra gift Monday, seeking a way to return the ring.
"I need that," Leonard responded, to which Brooke replied that—luckily for Leonard—the mix-up seemed to be "taken care of."
Thanks to the power of social media, it appears Leonard will be getting his ring back.