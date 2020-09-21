Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Calls Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Underrated' as a Passer

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

After squeaking out a win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to the radio to size up his Week 3 opponent: Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's a talented player," Mahomes said of Jackson on KCSP 610 Sports Radio, per Radio.com's John Healy. "He's developed as a passer. He passes the ball really well; I think it's underrated how well he throws the football. He's a special athlete and they have a lot of great football players on that team, so it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us."

It will be a battle between two of the top teams in the AFC in Week 3.

Through two games this season, Mahomes has gone 51-of-79 for 513 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jackson has gone 38-of-49 for 479 yards and four touchdowns.

What separates the quarterbacks is their production on the ground. Jackson's 23 attempts this season, second only to New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, have resulted in 99 yards, compared to six attempts for 54 yards from Mahomes.

Mahomes has a career 2-0 record against Jackson, but the pair will meet in Baltimore for the first time on Monday night.