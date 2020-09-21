Texans' J.J. Watt Rips Rookie Ross Blacklock for 'Stupid' and 'Selfish' Ejection

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt didn't hold back in his assessment of teammate Ross Blacklock getting ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens:

Blacklock was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter following a scuffle with a Ravens player after the whistle, earning a disqualification in the process. Houston trailed 30-16 at the time and eventually suffered a 33-16 loss to fall to 0-2 on the season.

The defensive tackle was competing in his second career game after being taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The rookie has had a slow start to his career on the field, tallying just one assisted tackle through two games and appearing in 27 total defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Watt will hope to provide an example with a resume that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He continues to make an impact on the field with two sacks Sunday.

There was likely even more frustration with the Texans off to a rough start to begin the season. The team already sits two games behind the 2-0 Tennessee Titans in the AFC South standings, a squad that reached the AFC Championship Game a year ago.

The good news for Houston is the schedule should only get easier.

Baltimore and Week 1 opponent Kansas City Chiefs are the two current favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, per DraftKings.

The Texans, which have reached the playoffs in four of the past five years, have plenty of time to turn things around. However, Watt will look for more discipline from his teammates going forward.