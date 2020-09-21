NFL Week 3 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

It's still early in the NFL season. Week 2 is wrapping up with a Monday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, and then the focus will shift to Week 3. And next Monday night, the top two teams in the AFC (and potentially the entire NFL) will be going head-to-head in a must-watch early-season matchup.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who went an NFL-best 14-2 during the 2019 regular season. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts this year, and there's a strong chance one of these teams could go on to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV.

The matchup will also feature two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. So don't be surprised if there's plenty of offense in what should be a competitive contest.

That's not the only exciting matchup in Week 3, though. Here's an early look at the schedule, along with odds and picks for each game.

Early Week 3 Odds, Picks

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-6.5), 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (no line), 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (-4) at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5), 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5), 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (no line), 4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-6), 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (no line), 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3), 8:15 p.m. ET

Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Week 3 Matchups to Watch

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, this could be a matchup with a lot of offense and plenty of points.

The Seahawks have opened the season 2-0, notching a 38-25 win over the Falcons in Week 1 and a 35-30 victory over the Patriots in Week 2. In past years, Seattle has frequently had a strong defense. That may not necessarily be the case this year, but it does have an exciting offense led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who has passed for 610 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception through two weeks.

After losing 20-17 to the Rams in Week 1, the Cowboys were in danger of falling to 0-2 on Sunday as they trailed the Falcons by 20 points after one quarter. However, a strong showing by quarterback Dak Prescott (450 yards and a touchdown through the air, along with three rushing scores) powered Dallas back into the game, and it won 40-39 on a 46-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein as time expired.

And if the Seahawks want to keep pace in the competitive NFC West, they may need to find a way to pull out another big win.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Saints have yet to play their Week 2 contest (they're facing the Raiders on Monday night), but it's not too early to peek ahead at this exciting Sunday night matchup in Week 3. Because who doesn't want to see two of the top quarterbacks of this era (Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and New Orleans' Drew Brees) sling it around in a prime-time game?

No team has scored more points so far this season than the Packers, who have taken down a pair of their NFC North rivals. They beat the Vikings 43-34 in Week 1, then followed that up with a 42-21 victory over the Lions in Week 2. This Week 3 matchup should be their toughest challenge so far.

It's still unknown how long the Saints will be without top receiver Michael Thomas, who won't be playing at Las Vegas due to an ankle injury, or how their offense will operate without Brees' best target on the field. If Thomas misses the Week 3 matchup against the Packers, it's possible Green Bay's odds of pulling off the road win will improve.

Regardless, there are two top NFC teams likely to both be 2-0 heading into this game (assuming New Orleans beats Las Vegas on Monday). And this could also be a preview of a matchup in the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

This is the second straight season that the Chiefs and Ravens are facing off in Week 3. Last year, Kansas City hosted the matchup and won 33-28, one of only two losses Baltimore suffered during the regular season (the other being a Week 4 defeat to Cleveland).

The Ravens are hosting this year's matchup, and they'll be looking to improve to 3-0 by earning a win over the defending Super Bowl champions. They're likely to be one of the NFL's top teams regardless, but a win over the Chiefs could provide some early-season momentum.

Kansas City has already had a close call this season. After beating the Texans in Week 1, the Chiefs needed a late comeback and overtime to pull out a win against the Chargers in Week 2. Harrison Butker sent the game to OT with a 30-yard field goal, then kicked a game-winning 58-yarder.

It's quite possible that Kansas City will be playing another close game that comes down to the wire next Monday in Baltimore. And perhaps this season, we'll get to see the Chiefs and Ravens face off again in a playoff matchup down the line.