B/R NFL Staff: Buying or Selling Week 2's Bounce-Back Winners

1 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys accomplished a feat bordering on impossible. Jerry Jones' squad overcome a 29-10 halftime deficit to secure a 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Cowboys had less than a 1 percent chance to win with 3:09 remaining in the contest.

Two touchdowns, an onside-kick recovery and a field-goal conversion as time expired brought the Cowboys from the brink of 0-2 to newfound life at 1-1.

"This is huge. Coach [Mike] McCarthy said at halftime, 'We need to be here. We need to be right where we are.'" quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the improbable comeback. "He said the final score didn't matter as much as finding out the type of men that we have, the type of fight we have within this team. This does so much."

Who is buying Dallas building momentum after escaping what should have been an embarrassing loss?

Brad Gagnon: Sell



While the soft NFC East and an expanded playoff field should keep Dallas alive, the comeback in Atlanta had as much to do with the Falcons' incompetence as it did the Cowboys' awakening. Dallas is just so damn depleted.

Brent Sobleski: Buy



Three things truly matter when discussing where the Cowboys currently stand. First, no one should overlook how this type of comeback can infuse the squad with confidence. Second, quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level despite major concerns along the Cowboys' offensive front. Finally, the NFC East is terrible. Dallas is the division's best team by default.

Gary Davenport: Sell

The Cowboys managed to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole with one of the wildest comebacks in recent memory, and they racked up a jaw-dropping 570 yards of total offense. But they also turned the ball over three times in the first half on the way to digging a 26-7 hole and didn't play especially well on defense for the second game in a row. Dallas is the best team in the NFC Least, but it isn't a serious contender in the NFC.

Kalyn Kahler: Buy



Prescott is the reason I'm buying the Cowboys here. He's the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, and that was without his two starting tackles and while missing two plays to get evaluated for a concussion. Mike McCarthy's questionable coaching decisions give me a little bit of pause. Despite those decisions in Week 2, I think he'll get into more of a groove as the season goes on, and his quarterback is special.



Matt Miller: Buy

No team needed a win more than Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Facing a gigantic deficit, it would have been easy to give up and start questioning the head coach's decisions. Instead, the Cowboys rallied behind a strong day by Dak Prescott and resiliency not seen during the Jason Garrett era. This is the type of win that can galvanize a team and propel the Cowboys to the top of what looks like a bad NFC East.

