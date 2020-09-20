Lamar Jackson Shines as Ravens Cruise Past Deshaun Watson, Texans

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens continued to prove last season was no fluke with a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

One week after pummeling the Cleveland Browns 38-6, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a road win in Houston against a Texans team that's already giving plenty of cause for concern.

The Texans offense remains sluggish following a season-opening loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. While quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 253 yards, one touchdown and one interception in KC, his 84.5 passer rating wasn't nearly good enough to keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions.

It wasn't much better against Baltimore on Sunday. The Texans gained 304 total yards on offense and are having trouble replacing the production of wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.



Sunday marked the second consecutive year Baltimore (2-0) has defeated Houston (0-2). The Ravens won 41-7 at home last season.

Notable Performers

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 18-for-24, 204 passing yards, 1 touchdown; 16 carries, 54 rushing yards

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: 5 catches, 42 yards

Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens: 9 carries, 55 yards, 1 touchdown

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 25-for-36 passing, 275 yards, 1 interception, 1 touchdown; 5 carries, 17 yards

David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: 11 carries, 34 yards

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans: 2 sacks (98th career sack; moves into a tie with Joey Porter for 35th all-time)

Ravens Continue Regular-Season Streaks

The Tennessee Titans upset over the Ravens in last year's playoffs continues to look more and more impressive as Baltimore's current core continues its run.



Sunday's victory marked the 14th straight regular-season victory for the Ravens and the seventh straight on the road. It was also the 15th consecutive game the Baltimore defense forced a turnover, extending the league's longest active streak.

At no point did the Ravens trail and they put up points in each quarter.

And it happened on the road against a Houston Texans team that won its division in 2019.

The Ravens are not messing around.

After taking a 13-7 lead late in the second quarter, two Houston turnovers put Baltimore squarely in control with little the Texans could do to stop it. The first came on a Keke Coutee fumble—thanks to a Peanut Tillman-like punch from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey—that was scooped up by linebacker L.J. Fort and returned 22 yards for a touchdown.

Watson got the ball back and began driving downfield until a pass intended for Brandin Cooks was picked off by Marcus Peters at the Baltimore 35-yard line.

That seemingly broke the Texans offense, which only managed 167 yards for the reminder of the game.

Baltimore, meanwhile, racked up 407 yards of total offense on just nine possessions, converting 5-of-14 third-down opportunities and both fourth-down attempts.

A Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs next week will test the Ravens' streaks.



Texans in Danger After Week 2

The Houston Texans won the AFC South for the second consecutive year in 2019. Their playoff hopes this season may already be in danger after two games in 2020.



Dating back to 1980, only six teams have made the playoffs after dropping their first three games. Given the state of the Texans and the daunting schedule ahead, they face a difficult task.

If this sounds familiar for Houston fans, there's a reason for that.

The Texans made the playoffs in 2018 after three straight losses to begin the year. After a loss to the Ravens on Sunday—and with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next—another 0-3 start seems likely. Yet this year's Houston squad is already at a bigger disadvantage than it was in 2018.

The Texans are still looking for skill players on offense who can help replace the playmaking abilities of Hopkins.

Sunday didn't bring them any closer.

Brandin Cooks tallied 95 yards on five catches and Randall Cobb gained 59 yards on the same number of receptions, but neither found the end zone or posed a particular risk to the Ravens defense.

A fumble by receiver Keke Coutee returned for a touchdown was not the type of quick attack that could help Houston, either.

The Texans have been outscored in six of eight quarters this season and have spent most of the first two weeks working at a deficit.

The reigning AFC South champs battled the odds before, but this team looks to have taken a major step back since then.

What's Next

Week 3 will see the Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football in another rematch from last season. Baltimore lost 33-28 in the previous meeting.

The Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.