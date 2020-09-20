Bills vs. Dolphins Resumes After 2nd-Half Delay Because of Lightning

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Officials at Hard Rock Stadium had ordered players from the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins to their respective locker rooms because of lightning in the Miami region.

Play was halted early into the second half as Buffalo led 17-10. The game resumed at 3:25 p.m. ET

Josh Allen helped give Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Gilliam before DeVante Parker's two-yard touchdown grab brought the score level.

Stefon Diggs notched his first touchdown as a member of the Bills in the second quarter to put his team back into the lead with 11:45 left in the half.

The lightning delay wasn't the only problem to befall Hard Rock Stadium. The venue also experienced a power outage, which meant fans at home couldn't watch a large chunk of the game.

Buffalo was probably disappointed with the weather stoppage because Allen and Diggs were both torching Miami's defense. Allen went 15-of-22 for 249 yards and two scores through the first half. Diggs was his favorite target, catching five passes for 76 yards and the touchdown.