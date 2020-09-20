Allen Robinson Trade Rumors: Bears Rejected Offers Amid Contract Buzz

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Allen Robinson may be disgruntled by his lack of a long-term contract, but he's likely not going anywhere ahead of the Week 8 trade deadline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bears have rebuffed all advances for Robinson, who removed all mention of the franchise from his social media this week. Seeing a Pro Bowl-caliber player expressing public frustration, interested teams tried to swoop in and negotiate a trade but were sent away.

Robinson, 27, is in the last year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2018. The Bears are paying him a $10.9 million base salary this season, but he understandably wants long-term security as he's watched several contemporaries sign huge deals over the last 12 months.

Robinson—who tore his ACL in 2017 while with the Jacksonville Jaguars—was one of the few bright spots in a down offensive season for the Bears in 2019, recording 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. He picked up right where he left off in Week 1, hauling in five passes for 74 yards.

Robinson said earlier this week of the contract talks:

"Once I get in between those lines, my mind is not focused on anything else. I know there was a lot of commotion and stuff going on yesterday, but I was chilling, talking to Coach [Mike] Furrey about the game plan, watching some stuff on the Giants.

"For me, I try to keep the main thing the main thing as much as possible. Being in the NFL, you have the business of the NFL, so things do come up. But for me, for the most part, I'm able to keep the main thing the main thing always."

The Bears hold the power here, as they could use the franchise tag on Robinson this offseason to ensure they won't lose him without compensation. Given the fact that he's by far their best offensive weapon, though, it would behoove them to make sure a deal gets done to avoid a tense situation boiling over.