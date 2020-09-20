Week 2 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The second Sunday of the 2020 NFL season has arrived. Fourteen games are on the slate, which includes 10 in the early afternoon, three in the late afternoon and a night game.

Perhaps no matchup is more exciting than the contest between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Will Seattle's high-powered offense be able to score against New England's strong defense? And how will quarterback Cam Newton fare in his second game as the Pats' starting quarterback?

Before that contest, there will be a ton of football to watch throughout the day. Here's a look at the full schedule for Sunday, along with odds and picks for each matchup.

Week 2 Sunday Odds, Picks

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-5.5)

Atlanta at Dallas (-4)

Detroit at Green Bay (-6)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-7.5)

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3)

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami

San Francisco (-6.5) at N.Y. Jets

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia (-1.5)

Denver at Pittsburgh (-7)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8.5)

Washington at Arizona (-7)

Kansas City (-8) at L.A. Chargers

Baltimore (-7.5) at Houston

New England at Seattle (-4)

Picks in bold, made against the spread.

Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Safest Bets to Make

San Francisco (-6.5) at N.Y. Jets

It may be a cross-country road trip without one of their top offensive players, but the San Francisco 49ers are likely to beat the New York Jets by at least a touchdown, if not by much more. The NFC champions are coming off a season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and will be looking to get back on track against a team that will likely be in the bottom tier of the NFL this season.

However, San Francisco will have to do it without tight end George Kittle, who didn't make the trip because of a sprained left knee. But quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still has plenty of other weapons on offense, including running back Raheem Mostert and rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is set to make his NFL debut after sitting out Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

The Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, and they will be without top wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and will be starting 37-year-old Frank Gore at running back. They could be in store for another tough season, and this isn't a matchup that seems likely for them to earn their first win of 2020.

San Francisco's defense is too strong for this to be a competitive game. Feel comfortable backing the 49ers to easily cover the spread in this contest, which will likely be a one-sided affair.

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami

Here's another case of a top defense going up against an AFC East team with a subpar offense. Like the 49ers, the Bills should easily cover the spread in this one. And they don't even have to win by as much as San Francisco to do so.

After opening the season with a home win over the Jets, the Bills should again win against another one of their divisional rivals. Quarterback Josh Allen got off to a huge start in Week 1 (33-for-46 for 312 yards and two touchdowns through the air, 57 yards and a score on the ground). And he should have no problem putting up more big numbers against a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed 217 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in their opener against the Patriots.

Last year, Buffalo went 2-0 against Miami, notching a 31-21 win in Week 7 and a 37-20 victory in Week 11. Both times, the Bills defense mostly shut down the Dolphins offense, which is likely to happen again Sunday.

Buffalo is going to have a strong season, and it will be off to a 2-0 start after this game.

Baltimore (-7.5) at Houston

This is a fairly big line considering the Houston Texans made the playoffs last season and need a win to avoid an 0-2 start this year. But still, the Baltimore Ravens are among the top Super Bowl contenders, and they are going to roll to a big win, much like they did against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

In case you need a reminder of how this matchup went last year, Baltimore decimated Houston 41-7 in Week 11. The Ravens defense held the Texans to 232 total yards and forced turnovers, and that was when star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was still in Houston.

The only betting concern here would be if the Texans start putting up some offense in garbage time and end up making the game seem closer than it was. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to get his team out to a big lead early, and they are likely to be up by at least eight points for most of the day.

Houston could still have a solid season; it just has a tough schedule by starting against Kansas City and Baltimore, the top two teams in the AFC (and arguably the entire NFL). But for Week 2, bet on the Texans to not cover the spread and lose by at least two possessions.