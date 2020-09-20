NFL Week 2 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

It's too early in the season to call an NFL game a must-win, but the second week comes with several pivotal contests that are close to that for the teams involved.

Starting out 0-2 is incredibly problematic for teams with playoff aspirations, and 15 more teams are in danger of falling to that mark—as the Cincinnati Bengals did Thursday night.

Fans will want to be sure to catch as much of the action as possible, and we're here to help with the latest viewing information and schedule for the rest of Week 2. We'll also take a closer look at some of the gameweek's top contests.

Week 2 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Week 2 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, September 20



1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: CBS, CBS Sports App

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys: Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: CBS, CBS Sports App

4:05 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans: CBS, CBS Sports App

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, September 21

8:15 p.m. ET



New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

While the early afternoon game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets might not seem like the juiciest matchup on paper, there's a ton on the line for the NFC champions.

After losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, San Francisco is already in a hole in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams also won in Week 1, leaving the 49ers as the only team without a victory. A slip-up against the Jets could be disastrous.

And it is entirely possible. The Niners have to travel across the country, play in the early time slot and perform without two of their top players. Both tight end George Kittle and cornerback Richard Sherman have been ruled out.

Sherman is on injured reserve with a calf injury, while Kittle suffered a knee injury against Arizona and will miss at least Sunday's game.

San Francisco was already shorthanded, with No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel recovering from foot surgery. With Kittle out too, the 49ers will likely have to rely even more on their ground game to pull out a win here.

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Seattle Seahawks are in danger of hitting 0-2, but this is still a key game for both squads. The Patriots are looking to prove that they can be a playoff team with Cam Newton at quarterback, and the Seahawks are going to provide a sizeable measuring stick.

Seattle appeared nearly flawless against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1—or quarterback Russell Wilson did, at least. He completed 88.6 percent of his passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns during the 38-25 romp.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows that Wilson is going to be a challenge.

"Honestly, I think he's in a way underrated by the media or the fans," Belichick said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I don't know. But I don't really see anybody better than this player."

If New England is going to pull off the upset on the road, it will likely need to play ball control with the running game to keep Wilson off the field as much as possible. With Newton under center, they are equipped to take such an approach, though it will be much easier in theory than in practice.

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

Like several teams in Week 2, the New Orleans Saints are dealing with a key injury that could greatly affect the outcome Monday night. In their case, it's star wideout Michael Thomas who will miss the game because of a high-ankle issue.

With Thomas out, quarterback Drew Brees will have to rely more heavily on No. 2 wideout Emmanuel Sanders, tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara in the passing game. The unknown is whether they can provide enough firepower to match points with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders.

With rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III and running back Josh Jacobs leading the charge, the Raiders suddenly have one of the most potent offenses in the league. Las Vegas put up 34 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, though New Orleans' defense should present a tougher challenge.

Still, Brees is coming off a game in which he threw for just 160 yards, and there's no guarantee that he will be able to light up the Raiders defense without Thomas. The Saints could find themselves in an unusual situation wherein they are trying to grind out a low-scoring defensive battle.