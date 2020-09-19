Top Waiver-Wire Options for Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas and Notable Injuries

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

A handful of NFL skill-position stars are out for Week 2 with injuries, including wide receivers Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Kenny Golladay and A.J. Brown, running back Le'Veon Bell and tight end George Kittle.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear as if any of their ailments will keep them out for the season, although Bell will miss at least three games because of his hamstring injury.

From a fantasy football perspective, many players are hitting the waiver wire to find substitutes for at least one week. Here's a look at nine players (three each at running back, wide receiver and tight end) rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues who can help fill starting lineup gaps.

Running Back: Williams, Edmonds and Gaskin

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is behind Aaron Jones on the team's depth chart, but he still saw 11 touches in his team's 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was also utilized in the pass game with four receptions, so he's an asset in points-per-reception leagues. He has a good matchup with the Packers a home favorite against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is second on his team's depth chart, but the former Fordham Ram had 45 total yards, three catches and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Now the Cardinals are a home favorite against the Washington Football Team, and more looks could be on the way for Edmonds thanks to a positive game script.

The Miami Dolphins operate a three-man backfield where a different player could hypothetically lead the way each week. Myles Gaskin was the man last Sunday, though, after he amassed 66 yards (and four catches) on his 13 touches while Jordan Howard and Matt Breida combined for 29 rushing yards on just 13 carries. Consider him for the volume potential despite the tough matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Wide Receiver: Davis, Williams and Miller

Corey Davis caught seven passes for 101 yards on eight targets last Monday versus the Denver Broncos, and that was with Brown on the field. Without him, it's possible Davis absorbs even more targets, although the Tennessee Titans could simply ride running back Derrick Henry to a home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is questionable with a hamstring injury. If Parker can't go, then Preston Williams, who snagged 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns last year, is the next man up to lead the Fins' wideout depth chart.

Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller caught five passes for 73 yards on six targets last week versus the New Orleans Saints. With Godwin out, he'll be the de facto No. 2 wide receiver behind Mike Evans for a Bucs team that has a 28.25-point implied total, per RotoCurve.

Tight End: Howard, Reed and Thomas

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard was well-involved in the pass game (six targets) last week even with Godwin on the field. Without Godwin, more targets are available to go around, and Howard could benefit. He was notably on the field for 53 percent of snaps despite being behind Rob Gronkowski on the tight end pecking order.

49ers tight end Jordan Reed, who will replace the injured Kittle as the team's TE1 against the New York Jets, should see more looks this week. He only had two targets Sunday, but that figure should increase.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas saw eight targets and played 74 percent of offensive snaps last week versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He might finish the year as the team's No. 2 de facto pass-catcher behind wide receiver Terry McLaurin and should be a viable option all year.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Snap counts via Pro Football Reference.