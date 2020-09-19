Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The second week of the 2020 NFL season features several juicy fantasy matchups. Ezekiel Elliott against an Atlanta Falcons defense that allowed 4.2 yards per carry in Week 1? Yes please.

Of course, the easy fantasy decisions aren't the ones that are going to win matchups this week. It's the tough choices that will allow managers to sink or swim against the competition. Here, we'll dig into some of the toughest lineup decisions of Week 2.

Cam Newton at Seattle Seahawks

While New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn't the fantasy must-start he was early in his career, he is still a solid starting option. As long as he continues to see a sizeable rushing workload—he had 15 carries in Week 1—he'll be a sound streamer in most formats.

But should managers stream Newton this week against the Seattle Seahawks? That's a fair question. Seattle allowed just 3.4 yards per carry in Week 1 and only allowed one rushing touchdown. While the Seahawks did allow more than 400 passing yards, the Patriots aren't likely to utilize the same pass-heavy approach the Atlanta Falcons did.

Expect New England to take more of a traditional run-first approach in Seattle with fewer designed runs for Newton than in Week 1. Given the lack of receiving weapons on the Patriots roster, Newton isn't likely to make up for it with a ton of passing yards.

There are better streaming options at quarterback in Week 2, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Jared Goff, for example, has a sound matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and is rostered in just 38 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Verdict: Sit

Todd Gurley at Dallas Cowboys

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Like Newton, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is a former fantasy stud now on the second chapter of his playing career. The former Rams standout isn't going to have the same workload in Atlanta, as Matt Ryan and Julio Jones highlight a strong pass-first attack.

While it may be tempting to start Gurley because of his past fantasy success, he's more of a streaming flex option than a must-start. He logged just 14 carries and 56 yards in Week 1, though he did find the end zone.

What's notable about Gurley's opening-week workload, however, is the fact that he didn't have a reception. Brian Hill and Ito Smith combined for five catches out of the backfield, while Gurley was largely limited to early-down work.

While Gurley should see more receiving opportunities moving forward, he is not a high-upside PPR option. His fantasy value is tied to his rushing ability, and that's a problem in Week 2.

The Dallas Cowboys allowed 153 rushing yards in Week 1, but they allowed just 3.8 yards per carry. Expect the Falcons to attack Dallas through the air and for Gurley to have another modest stat line.

Verdict: Sit

Austin Ekeler vs. Kansas City Chiefs

There was a short window in Week 1 where Houston Texans running back David Johnson looked like the Pro Bowl back he was in 2016. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry against the Kansas City Chiefs, though their ability to pull ahead on the scoreboard hurt his final stat line.

The same could happen to Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in Week 2, at least in the rushing department. Additionally, rookie back Joshua Kelly is going to steal some touches from Ekeler—Kelley had 12 carries in Week 1.

However, Ekeler should rebound in the receiving department this week. He had just one catch in the opener, but that should be an anomaly this season.

"We definitely want to get the ball in Austin Ekeler’s hands, whether it’s handing it off or throwing it to him," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Don't be shocked if Ekeler sees double-digit targets in Week 2. While his opening-week workload will weigh on managers, Ekeler can be started with confidence Sunday.

Verdict: Start