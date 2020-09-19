Novak Djokovic Smashes Racket in 1st Tournament Since Hitting Woman with Ball

Alfredo Falcone/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic did not take long to have another on-court outburst after being disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open.

Djokovic smashed his racket during the second set of his 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, less than two weeks after his departure from the Open after he unintentionally hit a line judge with a ball.

The latest outburst took place after Koepfer broke the world No. 1 to even the second set at 3-3, with Djokovic shattering the racket and needing a replacement.

While in most cases this would be written off as a competitor letting the frustration get the better of him, the proximity to his U.S. Open disqualification will no doubt increase the criticism aimed at Djokovic.

He told reporters Monday:

"I'm working mentally and emotionally as hard as I am working physically. I'm trying to be the best version of myself on the court and off the court and I understand that I have outbursts and this is kind of the personality and the player that I have always been.

"I'm going to take this in as profound as possible for me as a big lesson. I've been thinking about it. I've been comprehending. I've been talking to my team. It's just one of these things that is just unfortunate and happens. You have to move on."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Djokovic took Saturday's match in three sets, but it's becoming increasingly apparent the only person who can beat Djokovic is himself.