NFL Predictions Week 2: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

The Cleveland Browns opened Week 2 with a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The two Ohio rivals combined for 65 points in a back-and-forth battle that went down to the wire.

Week 2 continues with a spectacular Sunday slate featuring matchups such as the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Dallas Cowboys. The week promises to provide plenty of action, including that of the fantasy variety.

NFL Week 2 Picks

San Francisco 49ers (-7,41.5) at New York Jets: 30-17 San Francisco

Buffalo Bills (-5.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins: 26-20 Buffalo

Detroit Lions (+6, 50) at Green Bay Packers: 31-22 Green Bay

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 48.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 28-27 Indianapolis

Los Angeles Rams (-1, 45.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 27-24 Los Angeles

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 44) at Tennessee Titans: 30-21 Tennessee

Carolina Panthers (+9.5, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 34-24 Tampa Bay

Denver Broncos (+7.5, 40.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 27-22 Pittsburgh

Atlanta Falcons (+4, 53.5) at Dallas Cowboys: 33-30 Dallas

New York Giants (+5.5, 42) at Chicago Bears: 26-20 Chicago

Washington Football Team (+7 46.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 28-26 Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 47.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: 33-24 Kansas City

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 50) at Houston Texans: 31-17 Baltimore

New England Patriots (+4, 44.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 28-23 Seattle

New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 48.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 30-20 New Orleans

*Lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor should get the opportunity to shine this week against the Minnesota Vikings. With starter Marlon Mack out for the year with a torn Achilles, Taylor and pass-catching back Nyheim Hines should get sizeable workloads.

While Hines is the primary receiver out of Indianapolis' backfield, Taylor will see his fair share of receptions. The Wisconsin product had six catches in his NFL debut last week and is already gaining the confidence of quarterback Philip Rivers.

"I thought he got off to a heck of a start last week. He's prepared and he has a good running back room," Rivers said, per Andrew Walker of the team's official website.

Taylor won't be an every-down back against Minnesota, but he will have enough rushing and receiving looks to warrant a start in all fantasy formats. Hines is also a sneaky Flex play for Week 2.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints

Managers who drafted star New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas are in a precarious position heading into Monday night. The perennial fantasy star might play against the Las Vegas Raiders, though it appears unlikely.

With Thomas' status very much in question for Week 2, managers should turn to No. 2 receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

New Orleans' big offseason addition only had three receptions for 15 yards in his season-opener, though he did score a touchdown. If Thomas doesn't go, Sanders should see a substantial uptick in targets from Drew Brees.

Against a Raiders defense that allowed 259 yards in Week 1, Sanders should finish with a solid stat line.

Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

If you can add Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Joshua Kelley off the waiver wire, it's worth doing so now. The UCLA product is rostered in just 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Kelley should see significant snaps moving forward as L.A.'s complement to Austin Ekeler in the backfield. He saw 12 carries in Week 1 and produced 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

While Kelley and the Chargers don't have the most favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, he should see enough touches to warrant a flex start on Sunday and moving forward.

Kelley's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers is an enticing one.