NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Ranked During the 2020 Stanley Cup Final

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, 81 points)

Could the Maple Leafs be in the mix for Alex Pietrangelo, the premier free-agent defenseman on the market who just happens to be a native of the Toronto metropolitan area? Maybe. Josh Wegman of The Score suggests that Pietrangelo will demand upward of $8 million per year, which means the Leafs would have to move significant salary to create space. Among those who might wind up expendable include forwards William Nylander, Alex Kerfoot and Andreas Johnsson and goalie Frederik Andersen.

15. Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, 80 points)

The Jets are approaching the 2020 draft and sitting in the No. 10 spot for the first round, though they'll have just three more picks after the initial one is made. Winnipeg has looked overseas for impact players in each of the past four years, with its first-rounders coming from Finland in 2016 (Patrik Laine), 2017 (Kristian Vesalainen) and 2019 (Ville Heinola) and Sweden in 2018 (David Gustafsson). Among the Jets' needs heading to the draft are a first- or second-line center and/or a big defenseman.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, 86 points)

NHL vagabond Jared McCann's stay in Pittsburgh will last a bit longer after the Penguins signed him to a two-year deal worth $5.9 million to avoid him becoming a restricted free agent in October. McCann was drafted in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks in 2014, went to the Florida Panthers in a trade in 2016 and joined the Penguins in another deal in 2019. The 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals and had 35 points in 66 games in 2020-21 and added a single point in three postseason games.

13. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, 79 points)

It's hard to blame the Flames, particularly coach Geoff Ward, from looking at the Stanley Cup Final with more than a twinge of envy. Calgary faced the now-Western Conference champion Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs and had not only a 2-1 series lead but also a one-goal lead in the final minute of Game 4 before the Stars scored to send it to overtime and later won in the extra period. The Flames were also up 3-0 in Game 6 before losing 7-3. "Against us, they got better every game," Ward said.

12. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, 81 points)

The Carolina farm system took a turn toward the Midwest with the signing of a three-year affiliation agreement with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes had a decade-long relationship with the Charlotte Checkers, but the two sides could not reach a deal to renew a pact that would have kept the top affiliate just a two-hour drive from the NHL team. The Checkers won the AHL's Calder Cup in 2019 and will now work with the Florida Panthers.

11. New York Rangers (37-28-5, 79 points)

As the clock ticks down toward Alexis Lafreniere's presumed arrival in New York with the No. 1 pick of the draft, fans of the Rangers are excitedly looking at some of the high-end prospects already in the pipeline. Right wing Vitali Kravtsov, selected ninth overall in 2018, had 15 points in 39 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack in 2019-20. The 6'3", 189-pounder has transitioned from there back to the KHL and scored six times in his first seven games.

10. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points)

It's official. Almost. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will apparently not sign a deal with the St. Louis Blues before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in October, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. "We just think right now, with where things are at, that maybe it's best for both sides to see what's going on in free agency," Pietrangelo said. "What the team can explore, what I can explore, and if there are better fits for each side." The Blues captain made $6.5 million in 2019-20 and had 52 points in 70 games.

9. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points)

The Capitals are two years removed from a Stanley Cup championship and brought in a Cup-winning coach to restart the momentum toward another title run. Peter Laviolette, who guided the Carolina Hurricanes to that organization's lone Cup in 2006, was brought in to replace Todd Reirden, who coached in Washington for two seasons after Barry Trotz departed following the 2018 championship. "This is a winning organization with high expectations," Laviolette said.